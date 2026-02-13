Grief, Resilience, and Redemption: ’Losing Michele’ Earns Best Seller Distinction Following Widespread Praise

Losing Michele by Alicia Trew Alicia Trew Times Square Billboard in New York City

In a powerful testament to the healing power of storytelling, author Alicia Trew’s deeply personal memoir, has officially climbed the best selling ranks.

I poured my heart into this book so others might find the inner strength they didn’t know they had.” — Alicia Trew

COCOA, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Losing Michele," ( ISBN: 979-8-218-85320-4 paperback $14.99, 979-8-218-85321-1 hardcover $24.99) released in December 2025 and quickly made Amazon ’s New Release Best Seller list. The book, which explores the intersection of childhood trauma and the devastating loss of a spouse, is resonating with readers nationwide who are seeking a path through their own darkest hours.For twenty years, Alicia Trew believed she had mastered her past. Trew built a life defined by stability and academic achievement. However, the death of her wife, Michele, after a grueling ten-year battle with cancer, shattered the carefully constructed walls Trew had built around her childhood demons."Losing Michele" is not just a story of loss; it is an unfiltered look at the "rage and helplessness" that follows profound grief. After initially attempting to numb the pain with alcohol, Trew reached a pivotal realization: to honor Michele’s legacy of unconditional love, she had to stop merely "coping" and start truly healing.Trew’s memoir serves as a lighthouse for those floundering in heartbreak. The book addresses:• The Weight of the Past: How suppressed childhood trauma resurfaces during adult grief.• The Reality of Loss: The raw, "hard to breathe" loneliness that follows the death of a soulmate.• The Path to Resilience: Moving from self-destruction to becoming "almost whole again" for the sake of family and self."I poured my heart into this book so others might find the inner strength they didn’t know they had," says Trew. "If you are in that terrible place where the pain feels soul-burning, I want you to know you can come out the other side strong and resilient."Alicia Trew is a Florida Space Coast native with a distinguished career in public service as a former Nuclear ICBM Operator and Air Force Intelligence Officer. Despite her extensive professional accolades, she considers "Losing Michele" her most significant accomplishment. She lives in Florida, where she remains dedicated to her two daughters and three grandchildren."Losing Michele" is available now on Amazon and wherever books are sold.

