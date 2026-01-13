From The First of Fourteen: New 'Living Memoir' Explores the Power of Surrendering to Faith

Why Not Let God Decide?

Mary Murphy’s debut book, Why Not Let God Decide, blends a sprawling family saga with an innovative digital photo experience to redefine the modern memoir.

There is power in legacy and enduring tough times.” — Mary Murphy

SAN PEDRO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What happens when a young couple decides to stop planning and start trusting? In 1949, a newly engaged couple sat down to discuss their future. When the groom-to-be suggested a family of "three or four," his bride responded with five simple words: "Why not let God decide?"That single sentence sparked a legacy that would span decades, encompass fourteen children, and grow into a community of over 125 extended family members. Today, the eldest of those fourteen children, Mary Murphy, announces the release of her debut memoir, "Why Not Let God Decide," available now on Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and major book retailers. ($19.99, paperback 9798218736262; $26.99, 9798218736279, hardcover; $9.99 eBook)A "Living Memoir" for a Digital AgeMore than just a collection of anecdotes, Why Not Let God Decide is designed as a "living memoir." The book features over 200 digitally accessible photos linked to specific chapters, allowing readers to bridge the gap between text and reality. This immersive experience invites the audience to sit at the Murphy kitchen table, witnessing the humor, chaos, and profound joy of a mid-century Catholic upbringing.As the oldest of fourteen, Mary Murphy’s perspective is unique. She served as both a witness to and a participant in a grand experiment of faith. Her stories, vetted and cherished by her thirteen siblings, range from the "Foundation" of her parents’ early years to the "Finale" of a life well-lived.While rooted in the nostalgic era of the 1950s through the 1970s, Murphy’s message is strikingly relevant for today’s fast-paced, high-pressure world."There is power in legacy and enduring tough times," says author Mary Murphy. "I hope this story inspires Catholic families, young couples navigating the start of their lives, and anyone who values the strength found in a close-knit community."Why Not Let God Decide is a celebration of "letting go." It explores how a mantra of divine trust can shape a life of purpose, diligence, and laughter, proving that when you leave the planning to a higher power, the results are often more magnificent than anything you could have designed yourself.Mary Murphy is a professional with roots in the financial industry is a storyteller dedicated to preserving family history and inspiring others through the lessons of faith and legacy.Why Not Let God Decide is available for purchase in paperback, hardcover and eBook at Amazon and other fine book retailers.

