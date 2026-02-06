AMMWEC condemns Pak mosque terror attack

Blast Site

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) Vehemently Condemns Terrorist Attack on Shia Mosque in Pakistan; Warns of Threat to Pakistan’s Economic Gains and Leadership in the Muslim WorldThe American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) vehemently condemns the brutal terrorist attack on a Shia mosque in Pakistan, an appalling act of sectarian violence that targets innocent worshippers and seeks to destabilize the nation from within.This attack comes at a critical moment. AMMWEC recently convened and hosted an event for the visiting International Religious Freedom (IRF) Roundtable delegation from Pakistan, representing both majority and minority religious leaders, who traveled to the United States to engage with policymakers and civil society on advancing religious freedom, interfaith harmony, and democratic values. The delegation’s presence underscored Pakistan’s growing engagement with the global community and its commitment—shared by many courageous leaders within the country—to counter extremism and promote coexistence.“This terrorist attack is not only an assault on Pakistan’s Shia community; it is a direct attack on Pakistan’s economic gains, its stability, and its aspirations for growth and foreign investment,” AMMWEC stated. “It is also a deliberate attempt to undermine Pakistan’s emerging role in the Muslim world as an upcoming leader and responsible Muslim-majority nation.”AMMWEC emphasizes that countering terrorism requires confronting its ideological roots. It is imperative to scrutinize what is being preached from pulpits and taught in schools and madrasas. Where hate, intolerance, or sectarian incitement exist, they must be immediately halted. Educational and religious institutions must never be used as platforms to legitimize violence against fellow citizens.The Council calls on Pakistani authorities to crack down on every terrorist cell, dismantle extremist networks, and implement comprehensive curriculum reforms that promote pluralism, civic responsibility, and respect for human life. AMMWEC further urges policymakers and religious authorities to consider standardizing khutbas, ensuring sermons reinforce unity, constitutional values, and rejection of all forms of extremism.AMMWEC stands in solidarity with Pakistan’s Shia community and with all Pakistanis—Sunni, Shia, Christian, Hindu, Sikh, and others—who envision a peaceful, prosperous Pakistan rooted in dignity, tolerance, and justice. Terrorism must not be allowed to derail Pakistan’s progress or its rightful place as a constructive leader within the Muslim world and the global community.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.