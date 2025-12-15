AMMWEC, partners condemn Bondi Attack, condole victims

HAIFA, ISRAEL, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) strongly condemns the deadly antisemitic attack on a Jewish synagogue in Bondi Beach, Australia, which resulted in the loss of innocent lives. The attack, carried out against Jewish worshippers during prayer, represents a grave act of hatred and violence that threatens the core values of peace, religious freedom, and human dignity.The Bondi Beach massacre is a horrifying reminder of the growing tide of antisemitism around the world, a wave of hatred that must be confronted with unwavering resolve by all global leaders and communities. We stand in solidarity with our Jewish brothers and sisters in Australia, and we offer our deepest condolences to the families of the victims of this barbaric attack.Anila Ali, CEO of Ammwec, expressed her grief and resolve:“This attack, like any act of violence, is an affront to our shared humanity. We mourn with the Jewish community in Australia, and stand committed to ensuring that we work towards a future where hatred has no place. Our solidarity and prayers are with the victims and their families. It is in moments like these that we must unite and speak out against all forms of hate.”Soraya Deen, Muslim Women’s Speaker and Advocate for Peace, stressed the broader implications:“The targeting of Jewish worshippers is a stark reminder of the growing global challenge of antisemitism. As Muslims, it is our duty to stand against all forms of violence, particularly when it is rooted in hatred of a community simply for their faith. We mourn with the Jewish community and commit to continuing the fight for a world where peace, justice, and coexistence prevail.”Shaikh Musa Drammeh, President of the Muslim-Israel Dialogue, underscored the urgency of interfaith engagement:“The antisemitic massacre that just occurred in Australia today was yet another reason why our ongoing touring of Israel is critically crucial amid this rising antisemitism globally. After having a group prayer for the souls of the deceased during our lunchtime, we also spoke about the dire need of making such visits to Israel as we are doing now.”Wajid Ali Syed, CEO of the Abraham Publishing and Research Center, emphasized the danger of extremist rhetoric:“That’s what ‘globalize the intifada’ looks like. A few months ago, Australians were marching in ‘Free Palestine’ protests and yelling antisemitic and genocidal chants. This hate that starts with the Jews won’t end with the Jews. The Jewish community in Western society can’t observe their faith or celebrate their holiday openly, meaning Western values are clearly in danger. The Australian political leadership must take stern action against the perpetrators and those who instigated such hate. We condemn this heinous attack and stand with the Jewish community in this dark time when they’re merely marking the holidays of light.”Mansoor Hussain Laghari, Pakistani-American Army veteran and peace advocate, called for collective resolve:“What we saw in Bondi Beach was not a random attack. It was targeted, brutal antisemitic violence. We cannot ignore the reality that the hatred aimed at Jews today is part of a larger, global pattern of extremism. We must confront it head-on with moral clarity and courage. Silence is complicity, and we must all stand against such terror.”AMMWEC called on governments, civil society, and faith leaders worldwide to intensify efforts to combat antisemitism and all forms of religious hatred. The organization reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to strengthening interfaith cooperation and building resilient, inclusive communities grounded in mutual respect and shared values.About AMMWECThe American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting social cohesion, advancing interfaith dialogue, and empowering Muslim women. We are committed to building stronger, more resilient communities based on mutual respect, understanding, and shared values.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.