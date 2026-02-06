Pak Minority leaders speak at Capitol Hill interfaith Event

Spiritual Advisor to President Donald J. Trump Mark Burns Addressing the audience Anila Ali presenting her father's book to Pastor Mark Burns Rabbi Stuart Weinblatt leading the prayer Sikh Faith Leader Simran Singh Leading the Prayer Sheikh Esref Efendi leading the Prayer along with the group of Interfaith leaders

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) convened an Interfaith International Religious Freedom (IRF) Roundtable Pakistan Conference on Capitol Hill, bringing together Christian, Jewish, Sikh, and Muslim faith leaders for a powerful demonstration of unity, solidarity, and shared commitment to religious freedom.Held at the Capitol Hill, the conference centered on advancing the cause of religious liberty in Pakistan while amplifying the voices of minority faith communities facing persecution. The gathering underscored the importance of bipartisan and interfaith cooperation in addressing human rights challenges and protecting freedom of belief worldwide.A highlight of the conference was an address by Pastor Mark Burns, Spiritual Advisor to President Donald J. Trump, who delivered a stirring message to faith leaders in attendance.“You are the modern-day Martin Luther Kings of the world. You are the modern-day Gandhis of the world,” Pastor Burns said. “You are the modern-day leaders that will stand with them and say: I don’t care what you look like, I don’t care where you are from, I don’t care what language you speak, I don’t care who you pray to—you bleed like I do. You have a heart like I do. I will fight for your freedom. I will fight for your right to have your faith.”The conference opened with interfaith prayers led by Sheikh Esref Effendi, Evangelist Joel Amir Sahotra, Rabbi Stuart Weinblatt, and Sikh faith leader Simran Singh, powerfully showcasing interfaith harmony at the heart of the gathering.Kashif Mirza, Director of IRF Roundtable Pakistan, highlighted the ongoing struggles faced by Christian victims of the Jaranwala attacks.“The victims of the Jaranwala incident are still waiting for compensation—not only for their houses and churches, but also to rebuild their businesses,” Mirza said, calling for urgent accountability and meaningful action.Standing alongside minority communities, Ahmad Karim Kundi, a Pakistani parliamentarian and legislator, also addressed the gathering and assured his continued support for religious minorities in Pakistan, emphasizing the role of lawmakers in safeguarding equal rights and protections for all citizens.Additional speakers included prominent Pakistani Christian leaders Samuel Piyara, Parvez Paul Rafiq, AMMWEC executive and women & gender policy analyst Maira Zamir, who collectively emphasized the need to protect vulnerable communities, empower women, and uphold human dignity across religious lines.AMMWEC reaffirmed its commitment to elevating moderate Muslim women’s voices and building global coalitions that defend religious freedom, counter extremism, and promote peace through dialogue and cooperation.

