webFEAT Complete Celebrates 27 Years as a Cincinnati Digital Marketing Leader

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- webFEAT Complete, a Cincinnati-based digital marketing agency, is celebrating its 27th anniversary, marking nearly three decades of helping local and national businesses grow through strategic digital marketing, website development, and emerging AI-driven solutions. Founded in 1999, webFEAT has grown alongside the digital landscape while remaining focused on measurable results and long-term client partnerships.Throughout the years, the firm has partnered with businesses throughout Greater Cincinnati and beyond, supporting industries including restaurants & retail, healthcare, professional & home services, manufacturing, B2B organizations, and more with customized, data-driven marketing strategies.A Cincinnati Agency Built to EvolveSince its founding, webFEAT has continuously adapted its services to match how consumers search, engage, and make purchasing decisions online.Key areas of expertise include:- Search engine optimization (SEO) and generative engine optimization (GEO)- Website design and development- Paid media and digital advertising- Social media strategy and content marketingThis evolution allows webFEAT clients to remain competitive as search shifts from traditional results to AI-powered answers and recommendations.Supporting Cincinnati Businesses in an AI-Driven Search LandscapeAs AI-powered platforms like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, and other large language models increasingly influence discovery, webFEAT helps businesses improve visibility where modern buyers are searching.“Being based in Cincinnati gives us a front-row seat to how local and regional businesses are navigating digital change,” said Michelle Selnick, CEO of webFEAT Complete. “Our role is to help them stay visible, competitive, and confident as AI reshapes search.”webFEAT’s AI-focused services help businesses:- Appear in AI-generated answers and recommendations- Strengthen authority and trust signals used by large language models- Align SEO, content, and data with AI-powered search behavior- Reduce reliance on declining organic website traffic (predicted to drop 43% by 2029, per SearchEngineLand)Looking AheadWhile celebrating its 27-year milestone, webFEAT remains focused on the future: helping Cincinnati-area businesses and national brands adapt to AI-driven discovery, changing algorithms, and evolving customer behavior.“Our longevity comes from evolving early and staying grounded in results,” added Selnick. “That mindset will continue to guide us forward.”To learn more about webFEAT Complete or explore how your business can improve visibility in AI-powered search , visit www.webfeatcomplete.com

