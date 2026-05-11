Kreller Group Expands Strategic Support for Government Agencies with Advanced Investigative and Intelligence Services

Global investigative firm strengthens government partnerships with intelligence, cyber risk, and threat mitigation services in 18 countries.

Our role is to provide reliable intelligence and investigative support that enables our partners to act with confidence and precision.” — Scott Shaffer

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Kreller Group, a global investigative and risk management firm, today announced the continued expansion of its services supporting government agencies across local, state, and federal levels. Leveraging decades of experience in intelligence gathering, due diligence, and complex investigations for corporate clients and law firms, the firm is strengthening partnerships aimed at enhancing public safety, protecting critical infrastructure, and combating emerging threats, completing government projects in 18 different countries over the last 5 years.A multidisciplinary team of former government agency professionals, intelligence analysts, and subject-matter experts, led by Lori Galvin, Greg Massa, and Zack DeGeorge, The Kreller Group provides government clients with actionable intelligence and customized solutions. Chris Weiss, Vice President at Kreller, who manages the growth of the division, said “it is an honor to do this work. Seeing the impact that Lori, Zack, Greg and the rest of our team have had enhancing global safety and security has been the highlight of my career.” These services include fraud investigations, cyber risk, non-proliferation, chemical and biological threats, asset tracing, and sanctions evasion, among others, all designed to support mission-critical decision-making. Kreller has experts in over 200 jurisdictions globally, with assets on the ground in those locations, in situations where local record pulling, surveillance, and source work is crucial to the mission.“Government agencies face increasingly complex challenges in today’s global environment,” said Scott Shaffer, Managing Director for The Kreller Group. “Our role is to provide reliable intelligence and investigative support that enables our partners to act with confidence and precision.”These engagements—spanning Southeast Asia, Europe, and Central Asia—focused on counterproliferation, sanctions enforcement, supply chain integrity, and advanced due diligence methodologies to address evolving global threats. Drawing on this work, Kreller Group brings immediate, high-impact value to private sector clients by translating government-grade analytical rigor into practical, business-ready solutions, including enhanced KYC/KYCC frameworks, insider threat detection, third-party risk management, and supply chain transparency. By combining deep investigative experience with real-world operational insights, Kreller is helping companies to proactively identify risk, meet regulatory expectations, and protect enterprise value in an increasingly complex and interconnected global environment.In addition to investigative services, The Kreller Group offers training and consulting to help agencies strengthen internal capabilities. These programs focus on areas such as threat detection, compliance, and risk mitigation, ensuring long-term resilience and operational effectiveness.As government agencies continue to navigate evolving risks—including cyber threats, financial crimes, and transnational activity, The Kreller Group remains committed to serving as a trusted partner. The company’s proven track record and dedication to integrity position it as a key resource in safeguarding public interests.About The Kreller GroupThe Kreller Group is a leading global investigative, intelligence, and risk management firm headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. The company provides a wide range of services to corporations, law firms, and government agencies worldwide, helping clients uncover critical information and mitigate risk. Learn more at https://www.kreller.com/

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