Honoring Korean War Veterans: A Day of Recognition & Remembrance | The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund

The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund honored Korean War veterans April 25 in Camden, SC with a ceremony and free WWII aircraft flights.

Kids today don’t understand the sacrifices, all it takes to keep this country free. I’m trying to get as many young children as many people out here so they can learn before these guys are gone.” — Rick Mantei

CAMDEN, SC, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On April 25, 2026, The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund hosted the Fly With Korean War Veterans event at Kershaw County Airport in Camden, South Carolina - bringing together veterans, families, and community members for a truly memorable day.With over 350 attendees, the event served as a powerful tribute to the men and women who served during the Korean War. The Fund was honored to welcome two U.S. Congressmen and coverage from two local television stations, helping shine a broader spotlight on the importance of recognizing these veterans and preserving their stories.A highlight of the day was the Korean War Veteran Recognition Ceremony, where a color guard presented the flags, creating a moving and respectful moment that brought the entire crowd together in honor of those who served.Throughout the day, Korean War veterans and attendees participated in free flights aboard World War II-era aircraft, offering a unique and unforgettable experience. These flights, combined with meaningful conversations and shared stories from the veterans, created lasting memories for all who attended.“So many of these guys don’t get recognized,” Mantei said. “We have a whole generation of people growing up that don’t even know anything about the military. They don’t understand the sacrifices, all it takes to keep this country free. I’m trying to get as many young children as many people out here so they can learn before these guys are gone.”The event provided an opportunity to recognize and celebrate Korean War veterans, many of whom have not always received the recognition they deserve. It was a day filled with gratitude, connection, and reflection.Looking ahead, Rick Mantei plans to continue this mission with a Vietnam veteran event next year, further expanding efforts to honor those who served and ensure their stories are shared with future generations.The Rick Mantei Charitable Fund is proud to have hosted such a meaningful event and remains committed to honoring veterans while bringing communities together through impactful initiatives.

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