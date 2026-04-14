WWII Veteran SSgt. Phillip Bruce Cook Awarded France’s Legion of Honor in Historic Ceremony

WWII Veteran Staff Sgt. Phillip Bruce Cook was awarded France’s highest distinction, the Legion of Honor, at the South Carolina Historic Aviation Foundation.

I was glad to have done my part, just one of the millions who proudly wore our nation’s uniform.” — WWII Veteran Staff Sgt. Phillip Bruce Cook

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a powerful and historic ceremony, World War II Veteran Staff Sergeant Phillip Bruce Cook was awarded France’s highest distinction, the Legion of Honor , at the South Carolina Historic Aviation Foundation on April 9, 2026.The honor was formally presented by French Consul General Anne-Laure Desjonquères, recognizing Cook’s extraordinary service and contributions to the Allied victory during World War II.The ceremony brought together an esteemed group of military leaders, elected officials, and community figures, reinforcing both the significance of the award and the enduring alliance between France and the United States.The program featured remarks and participation from distinguished speakers, including:- Kenneth Berry, South Carolina Historic Aviation Foundation President- James Clyburn, Assistant Democratic Leader- Joe Wilson, Congressman- Henry McMaster, represented by Todd McCaffrey- Lindsey Graham, United States Senator- Tim Scott, United States Senator- Russell L. Ott, State Senator- Micah P. Caskey, State Representative- Eric P. Montgomery, WWII Veteran Advocate Rick Mantei , United States Air Force & SC Air National GuardMantei, a close friend of Cook, delivered heartfelt remarks during the ceremony, honoring both his service and his character.“Bruce represents the very best of a generation that answered the call without hesitation,” said Mantei. “To stand beside him as he received the Legion of Honor was incredibly meaningful. This moment is not just about recognition - it’s about remembering the sacrifices that secured our freedom.”The ceremony followed full military and diplomatic tradition, including the presentation of the colors, national anthems, legislative recognitions, and the formal presentation of the Legion of Honor medal, followed by a closing rendition of La Marseillaise.Cook served as an aerial gunner with the 524th Bomb Squadron, 379th Bomb Group, 8th Air Force, flying 35 combat missions aboard a B-17 Flying Fortress. His role as a ball turret gunner placed him in one of the most dangerous positions in aerial warfare.The Légion d'honneur, established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, is France’s highest order of merit, awarded for exceptional military and civil service.Despite the recognition, Cook remains humble:“I was glad to have done my part, just one of the millions who proudly wore our nation’s uniform.”The ceremony stood as a lasting tribute to service, sacrifice, and the enduring bond between allied nations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.