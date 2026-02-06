Missouri Attorney General’s Office and IBM Resolve Litigation

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. / Armonk, N.Y. – Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) have reached a settlement resolving the State of Missouri’s lawsuit against IBM related to a previously discontinued compensation program. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office challenged IBM’s use of a diversity modifier in its hiring practices, including those in Missouri-based offices, asserting that such practices raised concerns under the Missouri Human Rights Act.

“My Office is committed to ensuring that employment practices in Missouri comply with state law and are rooted in merit and fairness,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “We remain steadfast in protecting Missouri workers from unlawful, discriminatory practices, and this resolution reinforces our commitment to those principles.”

The settlement resolves all claims related to the litigation. The State of Missouri will withdraw its appeal of the prior dismissal of the case, and the matter will be dismissed with prejudice. The parties are pleased that this matter has been resolved in the interest of Missouri employees.