Prime Minister Golob: We have not forgotten you

SLOVENIA, February 5 - In a statement to the media following an inspection of post-flood reconstruction works, the Prime Minister said that, after the floods, he had visited the affected areas together with the President of the European Commission and has never forgotten the words of a resident of Črna. "At the time, he said: ‘Do not forget us.’ And we have not forgotten. We live by this message every day. Everyone who lost their homes and decided to receive compensation has had it paid out," the Prime Minister said. He added that entirely new infrastructure is now being built, which will be resilient not only to the floods experienced two and a half years ago, but also to future challenges.

"This Government is not thinking only in terms of a single term. It is thinking ahead – two terms, three terms, for the long term. And it is precisely these investments in post-flood development, not merely reconstruction, that show we are serious and that the work is not yet finished," he said. He added that the perseverance and patience of the people will be rewarded, and that everyone will be able to travel along the Third Development Axis even before the end of the next term. "This is not about making promises, but about knowing how to deliver on them – how to implement a plan and, in real terms, ensure that conditions for a better life reach people," the Prime Minister said.

During the visit, Prime Minister Robert Golob, together with the Minister of Health, Valentina Prevolnik Rupel, visited the General Hospital Slovenj Gradec, where he met with the hospital management. He was shown the Da Vinci surgical robotic system, enabling the hospital to introduce robot-assisted surgery. The Prime Minister and the Minister were also presented with plans for a replacement new-build of the Klošter building. The project will provide the hospital with modern facilities for neurology, palliative care and laboratories, as well as long-term suitable premises.

In a statement to the media, the Prime Minister said that he is always struck anew by the immense warmth of the people in the Koroška region, their perseverance and even their stubbornness in addressing the consequences of the floods. He added that this is also reflected in the genuine satisfaction of residents when problems are resolved together. To date, the Prime Minister has visited a number of institutions in the Koroška region that help ensure the state works for the people. "Everywhere, we have heard about the progress that has been made since the floods," the Prime Minister said.

"We can now state with certainty when the Third Development Axis will be built on the section between Velenje and Slovenj Gradec, and, most likely, also between Šentrupert and Velenje. We can finally say that, following today’s decisions of the Government, the Slovenj Gradec hospital now has a very clear future as regards the renovation of the most important part of its facilities, namely the Klošter building," the Prime Minister said. He added that this is an important indicator of what has already been achieved during the current term.

"I always like coming to the Koroška region, because this is where it is shown most clearly that, when we are connected and work together—as people, local communities and the state—we can move forward on issues that others had previously avoided," the Prime Minister concluded.

The Prime Minister continued his visit to the Koroška region with a stop at the Faculty of Polymer Technology and a meeting with mayors and business representatives from the region.