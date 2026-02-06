E2 Lighting Expands Product Range with LED Wall Pack Featuring Emergency Battery Integration

GRAPEVINE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- E2 Lighting, a recognized leader in innovative LED solutions since 2013, has strengthened its lineup of high-performance lighting systems with the introduction of its LED Wall Pack with Emergency Battery. This development reflects the company’s continued focus on providing durable, technologically advanced products for commercial, industrial, and specialty applications.Founded with a mission to combine innovation, quality, and performance, E2 Lighting has maintained a strong reputation in the LED industry for over a decade. The company’s dedication to smart control for lighting technologies has positioned it as a trusted name among businesses seeking efficient and sustainable illumination systems. By integrating advanced functionality with modern design, E2 Lighting continues to deliver solutions that address real-world lighting challenges while meeting rigorous performance standards.“Our engineering and design philosophy is centered on precision, reliability, and user-oriented functionality,” said a company spokesperson. “The LED Wall Pack with Emergency Battery exemplifies our approach — offering clients a solution that ensures consistent illumination even during unexpected power interruptions.”E2 Lighting’s expertise lies in three primary segments: emergency battery integrated LED fixtures, smart LED lighting systems, and less than 1% blue-light LED fixtures. The wall pack with battery backup extends the company’s capabilities in these core areas, delivering both energy efficiency and safety assurance. Designed for environments where lighting continuity is critical, the product aligns with the company’s vision of merging practicality with innovation.“At E2 Lighting, we understand that our clients depend on lighting systems that perform flawlessly under all circumstances,” added the spokesperson. “Our team’s commitment to research and development allows us to engineer products that not only meet expectations but also anticipate the evolving needs of modern facilities.”Since its establishment, E2 Lighting has built a reputation for combining forward-thinking product design with exceptional service. Its team of experienced lighting professionals provides personalized support to help clients identify and implement the most effective lighting solutions for their specific environments. This customer-centric approach ensures consistent satisfaction and long-term partnerships.The addition of the LED Wall Pack with Emergency Battery reflects E2 Lighting’s long-standing mission to deliver reliable, sustainable, and intelligently designed lighting products that contribute to safer, more efficient spaces.

