TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- E2 Lighting announces the availability of its E2-STEVO10-IP65 Waterproof Emergency Bug Eye Exit Light, a fixture designed to enhance outdoor safety by providing illumination during unexpected power outages. The model serves as an emergency lighting solution, designed for use in outdoor environments where consistent visibility is essential during power outages. It is built to operate as part of safety measures for both residential and commercial properties that need dependable lighting during low-visibility conditions.“This model was developed to address the need for dependable emergency illumination in outdoor environments where visibility is required during power loss,” stated the spokesperson for E2 Lighting.The E2-STEVO10-IP65 operates with a maintenance-free Ni-Cd 3.6V 700mAh battery, providing 90 minutes of emergency illumination. The battery recharges within 24 hours, preparing it for operation after each use. With an input voltage range of 120-277V, the fixture is compatible with a wide range of installation requirements. Its flame-retardant, high-impact thermoplastic housing is constructed for outdoor use, and its waterproof design supports operation in environments exposed to moisture and weather changes. These characteristics enable the fixture to maintain illumination even during power supply interruptions.The emergency bug eye design delivers directional lighting to help guide individuals during low-light situations. The fixture is intended for wall-mounted installations, making it suitable for placement near exits, pathways, and other outdoor locations where illumination is required during emergencies. The emergency bug eye lights function as both an outdoor exit light and a waterproof bug eye fixture, with components designed for long-term use. The E2-STEVO10-IP65 comes with a 5-year limited warranty, supporting its role as part of a building’s emergency lighting system.“Its design focuses on consistent operation through features such as waterproof housing, a built-in test switch, and a 90-minute battery backup system,” added the spokesperson.The company continues to offer emergency lighting solutions based on the features and details included in the product descriptions, without extending claims beyond what is provided.About E2 LightingE2 Lighting offers lighting solutions tailored to support a variety of indoor and outdoor applications. Their product selection includes LED accessories, indoor lighting, outdoor lighting, and emergency backup fixtures, all of which are developed to meet the diverse needs of various commercial and residential environments. They focus on offering fixtures that are built for practical function, including products equipped with battery backup systems intended for use during power interruptions.

