E2 Lighting Expands Lighting Solutions with Garage Light and Up Light Add-On Kit

GRAPEVINE, TX, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Established in 2013, E2 Lighting has built its reputation as a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality lighting products tailored for commercial, industrial, and specialty applications. Known for its focus on innovation and customer service, the company continues to advance its offerings in LED lighting technologies.As part of this approach, E2 Lighting has expanded its product range with the addition of a garage light with a motion sensor and a complementary up-light add-on kit. These solutions reflect the company’s dedication to practical, efficient, and technology-driven lighting designed for varied customer needs. The product combines functional illumination with an emphasis on energy efficiency and user convenience, aligning with the company’s broader focus on intelligent lighting control “Our team has always been focused on delivering lighting solutions that combine performance with customer value,” said a spokesperson for E2 Lighting. “The garage light with motion sensor and optional up light kit demonstrates this balance by providing reliability, adaptability, and energy-conscious operation.”Since its founding, E2 Lighting has developed core expertise in three primary areas: emergency battery-integrated LED fixtures, smart LED lighting systems, and LED fixtures designed with less than 1% blue-light emission. These specializations continue to guide its strategy as the company seeks to address both functional and environmental considerations in lighting design.The addition of the garage-focused fixture is in line with this commitment. Designed for enhanced safety and convenience, the sensor lights for garage applications ensure that users benefit from both visibility and reduced energy waste. The optional up-light kit further extends the adaptability of the fixture, creating flexibility for commercial and specialty uses.“Our emphasis has always been on advancing lighting in ways that are meaningful to our clients,” the spokesperson added. “From emergency-ready products to intelligent, sustainable designs, each solution reflects our focus on combining quality with forward-looking technology.”Beyond product development, E2 Lighting prioritizes strong client support. The company invests in building a team of experienced lighting professionals who are trained to provide knowledgeable guidance and ongoing assistance. This approach ensures that customers not only receive advanced products but also benefit from expert service throughout their engagement.About E2 Lighting:Founded in 2013, E2 Lighting is a manufacturer and distributor of LED lighting solutions specializing in emergency battery-integrated fixtures, smart LED lighting systems, and less than 1% blue-light products. With a commitment to innovation and customer service, E2 Lighting delivers advanced lighting technologies for commercial, industrial, and specialty applications.

