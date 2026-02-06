Submit Release
Berlin Barracks / Domestic Assault & Simple Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A3000944

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Katie Finn                            

STATION: Berlin                     

CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 02/05/2026 2320

INCIDENT LOCATION: Center Trailer Park Rd, Waterbury VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Shane Salls                                               

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

VICTIM #1: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

VICTIM #2: Rodney Worden

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers received a report of a dispute occurring at Center Trailer Park Rd in Waterbury. Investigation revealed that Shane Salls committed the offenses of Simple Assault and Domestic Assault.  Salls was subsequently taken into custody and brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing. He is scheduled to appear in court on 02/06/2026 at 1230 hours.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/06/2026 1230 hours        

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northeast Correctional Facility   

BAIL: $50

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

