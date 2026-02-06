Berlin Barracks / Domestic Assault & Simple Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A3000944
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Katie Finn
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: (802) 229-9191
DATE/TIME: 02/05/2026 2320
INCIDENT LOCATION: Center Trailer Park Rd, Waterbury VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Shane Salls
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
VICTIM #1: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
VICTIM #2: Rodney Worden
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers received a report of a dispute occurring at Center Trailer Park Rd in Waterbury. Investigation revealed that Shane Salls committed the offenses of Simple Assault and Domestic Assault. Salls was subsequently taken into custody and brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing. He is scheduled to appear in court on 02/06/2026 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/06/2026 1230 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Washington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility
BAIL: $50
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.