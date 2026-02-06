fiskaltrust receives PEPPOL certification for electronic invoicing in Europe

Fiskaltrust is PEPPOL certified

PEPPOL certification enables fiskaltrust to support secure, standardised and compliant electronic invoicing in line with EN 16931 across Europe.

PEPPOL certification enables us to provide a secure and standardised e invoicing infrastructure that supports compliance today and adapts to future European requirements.” — Thomas Steininger, CEO, fiskaltrust

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- fiskaltrust has successfully achieved PEPPOL certification , marking an important milestone in its mission to enable secure, compliant and future ready digital transaction processes across Europe.With this certification, fiskaltrust is now officially authorised to send and receive electronic invoices via the PEPPOL network, ensuring full compliance with the European e invoicing standard EN 16931.Electronic invoices exchanged via PEPPOL follow a clearly defined and standardised structure. Once transmitted, invoice content cannot be altered without detection. This makes the process particularly relevant for organisations operating in regulated environments or across multiple European jurisdictions.“PEPPOL certification is a key step in strengthening trusted digital business processes,” says Thomas Steininger, CEO of fiskaltrust. “It allows us to support our partners and customers with a secure and standardised e invoicing infrastructure that meets European compliance requirements today and scales for future regulatory developments.”The certification is particularly relevant for POS and ERP manufacturers, system integrators, merchants, tax advisors and organisations involved in public procurement. As electronic invoicing continues to gain importance across Europe, PEPPOL is increasingly becoming the backbone for compliant and interoperable invoice exchange.With its PEPPOL enabled services, fiskaltrust further expands its portfolio of compliance solutions, supporting businesses in navigating regulatory requirements while maintaining efficient and reliable digital workflows.

