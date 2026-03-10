fiskaltrust Launches Portugal’s Only Certified Fiscalisation Middleware and CashBox

fiskaltrust.eu Certified Fiscalisation Middleware and CashBox Portugal

Integration Partners can now access the Portuguese market through fiskaltrust's POS System API, covering full Autoridade Tributária e Aduaneira compliance.

Portugal has some of the most specific fiscal requirements in Europe. We remove that complexity entirely. One integration using our POS System API is all it takes to access the Portuguese market” — Martin Grubinger, Director International Markets

SALZBURG, AUSTRIA, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- fiskaltrust.eu, the European fintech company delivering Compliance-as-a-Service for point-of-sale systems, announced the launch of the first fully certified fiscalisation Middleware and CashBox for Portugal.Through a single integration to fiskaltrust's POS System API , Integration Partners can now access the Portuguese market with full compliance coverage without building or maintaining any local fiscal infrastructure themselves.What Entering Portugal Actually RequiresFor POS software developers considering Portugal, compliance requirements go far beyond a standard fiscal integration. The AT imposes a mandatory certification process for all POS software, strict SAF-T PT file reporting with correct Portuguese character encoding, unique receipt counters for every copy type and mandatory online fiscalisation. Regulatory requirements are not static: Portugal's legal landscape continues to evolve, with ongoing changes to VAT rules and reporting obligations that require rapid and continuous adaptation.Local presence is also a practical requirement. Navigating AT certification, managing partner relationships and staying ahead of regulatory change demands knowledge of the local market, the local language, and the local regulatory process. fiskaltrust provides all of this as part of its service.One Integration. Full Coverage.fiskaltrust's certified Middleware and CashBox for Portugal handles the full compliance stack through the POS System API, the same interface used by Integration Partners across Austria, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Greece. For Portugal, the platform covers:- AT certification covered by fiskaltrust Middleware and CashBox- Full SAF-T PT file generation with correct Portuguese encoding- Unique receipt counter management across all copy types- Mandatory online fiscalisation- Automatic updates when AT regulations change.- Local fiscalisation experts supporting integration and roll-outPayments Integration Through Viva.comFiscalisation and payments are inseparable at the point of sale. Every payment generates a fiscal event and fiskaltrust aligns payment and receipt data in real time. For Portugal, payment is available through Viva.com while fiskaltrust covers fiscalisation compliance. Integration Partners get payment and compliance in one place, with no need to build separate connections or reconcile data manually.fiskaltrust's open architecture means no vendor lock-in and therefore not limited to a single payment provider. Other Payment Service Providers (PSP) looking to operate in Portugal can integrate with fiskaltrust's POS System API to connect their payment flows directly to a fully compliant fiscal layer. If you are a PSP considering Portugal, reach out at sales@fiskaltrust.eu to discuss integration options.Revenue Opportunities for Commercial PartnersFor Commercial Partners and POS resellers considering Portugal, fiskaltrust's market entry provides a ready market entry foundation. The current offering for Portugal consists of the certified fiskaltrust Middleware, the fiskaltrust CashBox and the fiskaltrust InStoreApp. Together these give merchants a fully compliant POS environment, covering AT certification, SAF-T PT reporting, online fiscalisation and audit-proof data management, without requiring additional development from the Commercial Partner.Availability and Next Stepsfiskaltrust's certified Middleware and CashBox for Portugal are available now. Integration Partners can explore the offering at fiskaltrust.eu/en-pt, access technical documentation at docs.fiskaltrust.eu, or enroll in fiskaltrust. Academy, a structured onboarding program. Partners are also invited to reach out directly at sales@fiskaltrust.eu to discuss market access, integration timelines and partnership options. Pricing and partnership terms are available directly from the fiskaltrust team. Reach out at sales@fiskaltrust.eu to discuss your specific market access needs and merchant base.

