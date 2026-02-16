Submit Release
EuroShop 2026: fiskaltrust Supports Compliant and Scalable Retail Across Europe

Fiskaltrust is PEPPOL certified

Fiskaltrust at Euroshop

fiskaltrust presents solutions for fiscalization and POS compliance at EuroShop 2026 in Düsseldorf.

Supporting compliant international growth is at the core of what we do at fiskaltrust.”
— Thomas Steininger, CEO, fiskaltrust
SALZBURG, AUSTRIA, February 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- fiskaltrust will be present at EuroShop 2026 from 22 to 26 February in Düsseldorf, supporting retailers and POS manufacturers with scalable fiscalization and compliance solutions across Europe and beyond.

As retail businesses expand internationally, managing country specific fiscal requirements remains a key operational priority. fiskaltrust provides a standardized interface that enables companies to implement and maintain compliant POS systems while keeping their architecture stable and scalable.

The solution supports national fiscalization regulations as well as secure digital receipt implementations, allowing businesses to expand into new markets with greater clarity and consistency.

The fiskaltrust team will be available for discussions in Hall 5, Booth A44.

Appointments can be arranged in advance via hello@fiskaltrust.eu

Karin Feldinger
Fiskaltrust consulting gmbh
karin.feldinger@fiskaltrust.eu
