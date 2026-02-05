Senate Resolution 221 Printer's Number 1430

PENNSYLVANIA, February 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1430

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

221

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, COLLETT, HAYWOOD, MASTRIANO, TARTAGLIONE,

PISCIOTTANO, MARTIN, COMITTA, HUGHES, FONTANA, COSTA,

STEFANO, CAPPELLETTI, PICOZZI AND VOGEL, FEBRUARY 5, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 5, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of February 2026 as "Senior Independence

Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, February is "Senior Independence Month," a time for

us to recognize and honor Pennsylvania's older adults and

encourage community engagement by promoting social interaction,

higher levels of health and life satisfaction; and

WHEREAS, Older Pennsylvanians have contributed immeasurably

to the growth, vitality and character of our communities through

their wisdom, experiences and accomplishments; and

WHEREAS, Independence is vital to maintaining dignity and

quality of life, enabling all adults to thrive as active

participants in their families, neighborhoods and broader

society; and

WHEREAS, Promoting independence requires collaboration across

all generations and includes providing access to health care,

supportive services and opportunities for lifelong learning and

engagement; and

