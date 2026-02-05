Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,679 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,902 in the last 365 days.

Senate Resolution 221 Printer's Number 1430

PENNSYLVANIA, February 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1430

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

221

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, COLLETT, HAYWOOD, MASTRIANO, TARTAGLIONE,

PISCIOTTANO, MARTIN, COMITTA, HUGHES, FONTANA, COSTA,

STEFANO, CAPPELLETTI, PICOZZI AND VOGEL, FEBRUARY 5, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 5, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of February 2026 as "Senior Independence

Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, February is "Senior Independence Month," a time for

us to recognize and honor Pennsylvania's older adults and

encourage community engagement by promoting social interaction,

higher levels of health and life satisfaction; and

WHEREAS, Older Pennsylvanians have contributed immeasurably

to the growth, vitality and character of our communities through

their wisdom, experiences and accomplishments; and

WHEREAS, Independence is vital to maintaining dignity and

quality of life, enabling all adults to thrive as active

participants in their families, neighborhoods and broader

society; and

WHEREAS, Promoting independence requires collaboration across

all generations and includes providing access to health care,

supportive services and opportunities for lifelong learning and

engagement; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Resolution 221 Printer's Number 1430

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.