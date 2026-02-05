Senate Resolution 221 Printer's Number 1430
PENNSYLVANIA, February 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1430
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
221
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, COLLETT, HAYWOOD, MASTRIANO, TARTAGLIONE,
PISCIOTTANO, MARTIN, COMITTA, HUGHES, FONTANA, COSTA,
STEFANO, CAPPELLETTI, PICOZZI AND VOGEL, FEBRUARY 5, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 5, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of February 2026 as "Senior Independence
Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, February is "Senior Independence Month," a time for
us to recognize and honor Pennsylvania's older adults and
encourage community engagement by promoting social interaction,
higher levels of health and life satisfaction; and
WHEREAS, Older Pennsylvanians have contributed immeasurably
to the growth, vitality and character of our communities through
their wisdom, experiences and accomplishments; and
WHEREAS, Independence is vital to maintaining dignity and
quality of life, enabling all adults to thrive as active
participants in their families, neighborhoods and broader
society; and
WHEREAS, Promoting independence requires collaboration across
all generations and includes providing access to health care,
supportive services and opportunities for lifelong learning and
engagement; and
