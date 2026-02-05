Senate Resolution 220 Printer's Number 1429

PENNSYLVANIA, February 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1429

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

220

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, BAKER, PHILLIPS-HILL, VOGEL, MARTIN,

CULVER, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, TARTAGLIONE, BROWN, SANTARSIERO AND

CAPPELLETTI, FEBRUARY 5, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 5, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Designating the week of February 8 through 14, 2026, as "Cardiac

Rehabilitation Week" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The American Association of Cardiovascular and

Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR) is observing "National Cardiac

Rehabilitation Week" from February 8 through 14, 2026, with the

theme "The MVP of Heart Health"; and

WHEREAS, Coronary heart disease is the leading cause of death

in our nation and in this Commonwealth, with 22% of residents

dying of coronary heart disease; and

WHEREAS, The goal of cardiac rehabilitation is to help heart

disease patients learn to reduce risk factors, including

smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, physical

inactivity, diabetes and obesity, that increase the chance of

future health problems; and

WHEREAS, Observation of AACVPR's "National Cardiac

Rehabilitation Week" calls special attention to the cardiac

rehabilitation professionals who promote the dissemination of

