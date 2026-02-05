Senate Resolution 220 Printer's Number 1429
PENNSYLVANIA, February 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1429
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
220
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY J. WARD, BAKER, PHILLIPS-HILL, VOGEL, MARTIN,
CULVER, FONTANA, HAYWOOD, TARTAGLIONE, BROWN, SANTARSIERO AND
CAPPELLETTI, FEBRUARY 5, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 5, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Designating the week of February 8 through 14, 2026, as "Cardiac
Rehabilitation Week" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The American Association of Cardiovascular and
Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR) is observing "National Cardiac
Rehabilitation Week" from February 8 through 14, 2026, with the
theme "The MVP of Heart Health"; and
WHEREAS, Coronary heart disease is the leading cause of death
in our nation and in this Commonwealth, with 22% of residents
dying of coronary heart disease; and
WHEREAS, The goal of cardiac rehabilitation is to help heart
disease patients learn to reduce risk factors, including
smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, physical
inactivity, diabetes and obesity, that increase the chance of
future health problems; and
WHEREAS, Observation of AACVPR's "National Cardiac
Rehabilitation Week" calls special attention to the cardiac
rehabilitation professionals who promote the dissemination of
