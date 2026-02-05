Senate Resolution 222 Printer's Number 1428
PENNSYLVANIA, February 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1428
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
222
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY CULVER, L. WILLIAMS, BROOKS, PHILLIPS-HILL,
COMITTA, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, PENNYCUICK, KANE, PISCIOTTANO,
HAYWOOD, LAUGHLIN, STREET, SCHWANK, PICOZZI, CAPPELLETTI AND
VOGEL, FEBRUARY 5, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 5, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Designating the month of February 2026 as "Career and Technical
Education Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The observance of "Career and Technical Education
Month" serves to increase public understanding and appreciation
of the value of career and technical education; and
WHEREAS, More than 75,000 students in this Commonwealth are
enrolled in career and technical education programs, including
both career and technical centers and high school-based
programs; and
WHEREAS, There are nearly 90 career and technical education
centers and more than 140 high schools across this Commonwealth
offering Department of Education-approved programs; and
WHEREAS, Career and technical education serves the needs of
business and industry by delivering programs that meet national
skill standards and offering recognized credentials; and
WHEREAS, All residents can benefit from quality, affordable
and accessible career and technical education; and
