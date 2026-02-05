Senate Resolution 222 Printer's Number 1428

PENNSYLVANIA, February 5 - PRINTER'S NO. 1428

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

222

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY CULVER, L. WILLIAMS, BROOKS, PHILLIPS-HILL,

COMITTA, TARTAGLIONE, HUGHES, PENNYCUICK, KANE, PISCIOTTANO,

HAYWOOD, LAUGHLIN, STREET, SCHWANK, PICOZZI, CAPPELLETTI AND

VOGEL, FEBRUARY 5, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 5, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Designating the month of February 2026 as "Career and Technical

Education Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The observance of "Career and Technical Education

Month" serves to increase public understanding and appreciation

of the value of career and technical education; and

WHEREAS, More than 75,000 students in this Commonwealth are

enrolled in career and technical education programs, including

both career and technical centers and high school-based

programs; and

WHEREAS, There are nearly 90 career and technical education

centers and more than 140 high schools across this Commonwealth

offering Department of Education-approved programs; and

WHEREAS, Career and technical education serves the needs of

business and industry by delivering programs that meet national

skill standards and offering recognized credentials; and

WHEREAS, All residents can benefit from quality, affordable

and accessible career and technical education; and

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17