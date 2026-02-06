Berlin Barracks / False Public Alarms

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A3000938

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Tylor Rancourt

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 2/5/2026 2058

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Warren, VT

VIOLATION: False Public Alarms

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to Main St in Warren for reports of a burglary in progress and a shooting. When Troopers arrived on scene it was determined these were false reports. There was a large police presence in Warren Village while the incident was under investigation. The incident is still under investigation and there is no further information available at this time. Anyone with information that might assist investigators in this case should call the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Sgt. Tylor Rancourt

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N

Berlin, VT 05602

Office: 802-229-9191

Cell: 802-760-0545