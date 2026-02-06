Berlin Barracks / False Public Alarms
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A3000938
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Tylor Rancourt
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 2/5/2026 2058
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Warren, VT
VIOLATION: False Public Alarms
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to Main St in Warren for reports of a burglary in progress and a shooting. When Troopers arrived on scene it was determined these were false reports. There was a large police presence in Warren Village while the incident was under investigation. The incident is still under investigation and there is no further information available at this time. Anyone with information that might assist investigators in this case should call the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Sgt. Tylor Rancourt
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike N
Berlin, VT 05602
Office: 802-229-9191
Cell: 802-760-0545
