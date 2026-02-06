Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,682 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 432,906 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks / False Public Alarms

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A3000938

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Tylor Rancourt                             

STATION: Berlin Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 2/5/2026 2058

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main St, Warren, VT

VIOLATION: False Public Alarms

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to Main St in Warren for reports of a burglary in progress and a shooting. When Troopers arrived on scene it was determined these were false reports. There was a large police presence in Warren Village while the incident was under investigation. The incident is still under investigation and there is no further information available at this time. Anyone with information that might assist investigators in this case should call the Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

Sgt. Tylor Rancourt

Patrol Commander

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike N

Berlin, VT 05602

 

Office: 802-229-9191

Cell: 802-760-0545

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks / False Public Alarms

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.