SWAT Operation Leads to Trooper‑Involved Shooting; Suspect in Custody

Preliminary Information

On Thursday, February 5, 2026, just after 7 p.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) SWAT troopers were serving a high-risk search warrant in the area of 2435 W. Indian School Rd. when a trooper-involved shooting occurred. At least one trooper was injured in the shooting and has been transported to a hospital. The suspect, who was also injured in the shooting, is in custody and was transported to a hospital. 

Due to the recent events in Flagstaff, PIOs will not be responding to the scene.

There will not be any further updates tonight. 

Incident ID# I26007530. 

