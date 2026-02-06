SWAT Operation Leads to Trooper‑Involved Shooting; Suspect in Custody
Preliminary Information
On Thursday, February 5, 2026, just after 7 p.m., Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) SWAT troopers were serving a high-risk search warrant in the area of 2435 W. Indian School Rd. when a trooper-involved shooting occurred. At least one trooper was injured in the shooting and has been transported to a hospital. The suspect, who was also injured in the shooting, is in custody and was transported to a hospital.
Due to the recent events in Flagstaff, PIOs will not be responding to the scene.
There will not be any further updates tonight.
Incident ID# I26007530.
