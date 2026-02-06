Infinnium Showcases Unified Data Breach Platform at NetDiligence Cyber Summit

Infinnium Dark Logo

Up until now, the industry has been forced to use legacy eDiscovery tools, review platforms designed for litigation, or first generation point solutions.

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinnium, an innovator in AI-driven data solutions, today announced the expanded availability of Breach Profiler, the first and only platform purpose-built to support the entire breach response data lifecycle from data acquisition and mining through defensible review and accurate notification list creation without the need to move data.The announcement coincides with the NetDiligence Cyber Risk Summit in Miami, where insurers, breach coaches, legal professionals, and cybersecurity leaders convene to address the evolving realities of cyber incidents and regulatory response.Cyber incidents increasingly hinge not just on detection, but on speed, accuracy, and defensibility in determining what data was actually impacted. Yet breach response teams often rely on legacy eDiscovery tools, manual workflows, and disconnected handoffs between forensic vendors, legal teams, and review providers. Infinnium’s BreachProfiler was designed to eliminate these gaps.“BreachProfiler was built to answer a simple but critical question every incident response team faces: What data truly matters and who is actually affected?” said Doug Kaminski, Infinnium’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Our platform brings structure, transparency, and repeatability to a process that has historically been costly, slow, and prone to error.”A Single Platform for the Full Data Breach Review JourneyInfinnium’s BreachProfiler delivers a unified, defensible workflow that supports:• Rapid data acquisition directly from diverse enterprise and cloud sources• Advanced data mining and classification to identify sensitive, regulated, and personal data• AI based, context-aware review workflows that align technical findings with legal and regulatory requirements• Accurate notification list creation, reducing over-notification risk and downstream costsUnlike point solutions that address only fragments of the breach response process or attempts to harness GenAI against large volumes of data, BreachProfiler provides continuity across every stage—ensuring that decisions are grounded in evidence, not assumptions.About InfinniumInfinnium is a pioneer in Data Protection and Information Governance, offering advanced solutions for Breach Response, eDiscovery, DSAR management, Data Investigation workflows, and more. Infinnium's integrated platform empowers organizations to navigate complex data environments with speed, accuracy, and confidence to get the answers they need.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.