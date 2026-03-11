Infinnium Launches SaaS Version of 4iG® Platform, Challenging the 'Move the Data' Model in eDiscovery and Governance

Enterprises no longer need to "lift and shift data" to get the answers they need

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinnium today announced the launch of a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) version of its 4iGdata governance and discovery platform hosted on Microsoft Azure, offering legal, compliance, and cybersecurity teams a faster way to deploy enterprise-grade data analysis without the delays and complexity of traditional infrastructure.For legal departments and service providers increasingly overwhelmed by exploding volumes of enterprise data, Infinnium’s index in place approach addresses one of the most persistent challenges in modern discovery workflows: the cost and risk of copying, transferring, and storing data multiple times.“Traditional eDiscovery and governance workflows were built around the idea that you have to move the data to work on it,” said Doug Kaminski, Chief Revenue Officer at Infinnium. “The 4iG platform flips that model. We index and analyze data in place, which dramatically reduces cost, risk, and time to insight. Our new hosted offering allows for freedom of choice in deployment where it’s needed.”Cloud Deployment Without Compromising Enterprise ArchitectureWhile many enterprises and service providers deploy 4iG behind their own security perimeter for large-scale initiatives, the new Azure-hosted SaaS offering introduces a flexible deployment option for organizations that need rapid implementation or targeted capabilities.The SaaS platform is designed to support:• Simplified and predictable pricing• Rapid deployment for investigations and compliance projects• Law firm and service provider workflows• Smaller or targeted data governance initiatives• Organizations that require a managed cloud environmentImportantly, the SaaS version does not replace the enterprise deployment model that many organizations rely on for large-scale governance programs. Instead, it expands the platform’s flexibility by providing an additional operating model alongside traditional behind-the-firewall deployments.This dual-deployment approach allows organizations to choose the architecture that best fits their security posture, regulatory obligations, and operational needs. No matter how you choose to use Infinnium, the platform is first to market with ISO 27001, ISO 27701, NIST 800 171 R3, and ISO 42001 certifications.Built for the Reality of Modern DataThe 4iG platform addresses a fundamental problem facing corporate legal and compliance teams: enterprise data now lives everywhere - across cloud collaboration platforms, messaging systems, file repositories, and business applications.Key capabilities include:• In-Place Indexing and Analysis - Eliminate costly data “lift and shift” workflows by indexing and searching data where it resides.• 50+ Enterprise Data Connectors - Access data across platforms such as Microsoft 365 and other enterprise systems without navigating application-specific limitations.• Integrated Privacy and Risk Intelligence - Identify sensitive information, privacy risks, and compliance gaps across distributed systems.Practical Impact for Legal and Compliance TeamsOrganizations using the platform have reported measurable operational gains, including:• 90%+ cost savings through data reduction and elimination of redundant systems• 76% faster DSAR response times through automated search and workflow acceleration• Significantly lower, more relevant data exported to review platforms or for GenAI review to reduce cost and increase accuracyThese results highlight the growing demand for technologies that can control enterprise data sprawl without requiring massive data migrations.Expanding the Governance Technology StackAs regulatory scrutiny increases and corporate data volumes continue to expand, organizations are searching for solutions that can scale to modern data environments without multiplying costs or security risks.By introducing a cloud-hosted SaaS option alongside traditional enterprise deployments, Infinnium is positioning the 4iG platform as a flexible foundation for the next generation of data governance, compliance, and discovery workflows.About InfinniumInfinnium provides advanced solutions for information governance, cybersecurity, and eDiscovery. Its flagship 4iGplatform enables organizations to index, analyze, and manage enterprise data in place - reducing costs, improving compliance, and accelerating investigative workflows. Organizations worldwide rely on Infinnium to make sense of petabytes of enterprise data while maintaining strong security and operational control.

