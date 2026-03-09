Infinnium First to Achieve ISO 42001:2023 Certification for Responsible AI Governance in Enterprise Data Intelligence

Infinnium Dark Logo

Certification reinforces Infinnium’s leadership in secure, ethical, and compliant AI-native data governance at source.

Very few tech companies worldwide hold the trifecta of ISO 27001 Information Security, ISO 27701 Privacy, and ISO 42001 AI Management certifications...but more should.” — Doug Kaminski

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infinnium , an innovator in AI-native data management solutions, announced today that it has achieved the coveted certification of ISO/IEC 42001:2023, the first international standard specifically designed for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS).The certification demonstrates that Infinnium’s AI-native platform operates within a formal governance framework that addresses risk management, transparency, accountability, and ethical AI deployment—all increasingly critical considerations for AI governance initiatives. Infinnium’s solutions are also ISO 9001, ISO 27001 (Information Security), ISO 27701 (Privacy), and NIST 800 171 R3 certified making Infinnium one of only a small number of tech companies worldwide to hold all of these.The new certification provides additional assurance to the law firms, corporate legal departments, service providers and incident response teams that the AI technologies used to process sensitive information—including personal data, privileged communications, and regulated content—are governed under internationally recognized standards.“Infinnium’s mission has always been to help organizations bring clarity, control, and trust to their data no matter where it resides,” said Elie Francis, CEO at Infinnium. “Being the first data governance platform to achieve ISO 42001:2023 certification validates that our AI capabilities are not only powerful but also governed by rigorous international standards for accountability, transparency, and ethical deployment.”Secure, Unified Data IntelligenceThe Infinnium platform supports complex legal and governance use cases for the enterprise including:• Defensible data minimization and information governance• Sensitive data identification (PII, PHI, and privileged material)• Breach and cyber incident investigations• Large-scale regulatory and complex cross-border data discovery and complianceUnlike traditional discovery tools that rely on archaic data duplication, export, and fragmented workflows, Infinnium enables organizations to index and analyze enterprise data in place at massive scale, helping legal teams accelerate investigations while maintaining defensibility.As artificial intelligence becomes more integrated into legal workflows, from document review to data analysis, law firms and corporate legal departments face growing scrutiny around AI governance, auditability, privacy and risk management. ISO/IEC 42001 provides a formal framework for managing these risks.With this certification, Infinnium strengthens its position as a trusted platform for AI-native legal discovery, investigations, and enterprise information governance, helping corporations, legal professionals and the service providers they rely on to operate with confidence in increasingly complex data environments.About InfinniumInfinnium is a pioneer in Data Governance and Privacy, offering advanced solutions for in place eDiscovery, Information Governance, Breach Response, and Data Investigation workflows. Infinnium's secure, integrated platform empowers organizations to navigate complex data environments with speed, accuracy, and confidence to get the answers they need.

