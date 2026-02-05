Submit Release
MPD Makes Arrest in back-to-back Armed Robberies

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in two armed robberies that occurred on January 29, 2026, in Northeast.

  • Attempt Robbery of an Establishment (Gun): On Thursday, January 29, 2026, at approximately 6:58 p.m., the suspect entered an establishment in the 2300 block of Washington Place, Northeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the register. The employee could not get the register open and the suspect fled the scene without obtaining money. CCN: 26012929
  • Robbery of an Establishment (Gun): On Thursday, January 29, 2026, at approximately 7:01 p.m., the suspect entered another establishment in the 2300 block of Washington Place, Northeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the register. The employee complied giving the suspect the money from the register. The suspect then fled the location. CCN: 26012909

After reviewing security camera footage, MPD Detectives were able to identify to identify suspect. On Wednesday, February 4, 2026, 66-year-old Alvin Ponson Jr., of Southeast, was located and placed under arrest for Attempted Robbery of an Establishment (Gun) and Robbery of an Establishment (Gun). Ponson was additionally charged for Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine.

