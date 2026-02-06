St. Johnsbury Barracks / OOC
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4000059
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Rode
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 1-2-2026, at approximately 2035 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: S Main St, Bradford
VIOLATION: Operating Without Consent of Owner
ACCUSED: Christina Garrison
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 1/2/2026, at approximately 2035 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on S Main St in Bradford. Following investigation, Christina Garrison was found to be in possession of the vehicle. While patrolling, Troopers located Garrison with the motor vehicle. Garrison was cited to appear in Orange County Court.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 3/4/2026 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Vermont State Police
1068 US Route 5, Suite #1
Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819
Email: nathan.rode@vermont.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.