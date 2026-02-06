St. Johnsbury Barracks / OOC

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A4000059

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Rode

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 1-2-2026, at approximately 2035 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: S Main St, Bradford

VIOLATION: Operating Without Consent of Owner

ACCUSED: Christina Garrison

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 1/2/2026, at approximately 2035 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a stolen vehicle on S Main St in Bradford. Following investigation, Christina Garrison was found to be in possession of the vehicle. While patrolling, Troopers located Garrison with the motor vehicle. Garrison was cited to appear in Orange County Court.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 3/4/2026 at 0800 hours

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Vermont State Police

1068 US Route 5, Suite #1

Saint Johnsbury, VT 05819