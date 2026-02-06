Private Sector Adoption of AWS GovCloud Accelerates, with CapLinked at the Forefront

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CapLinked , the secure collaboration platform trusted by compliance-first organizations, today announced record growth in private sector deployments of its AWS GovCloud -hosted virtual data room (VDR) platform.Once used primarily by federal agencies and defense contractors, GovCloud is now rapidly gaining traction across finance, healthcare, legal, energy, and life sciences—driven by the need for stronger data sovereignty, audit readiness, and regulatory assurance.“GovCloud is no longer just for government agencies—it’s become the infrastructure of choice for any enterprise that takes security seriously,” said Greg Brinson, CEO of CapLinked. “We’re seeing banks, biotech firms, insurers, and multinationals embrace GovCloud not because they’re required to—but because it’s a smarter, safer foundation for modern collaboration.”CapLinked is one of the only enterprise collaboration providers offering a full-featured VDR hosted entirely on AWS GovCloud (US), ensuring alignment with FedRAMP High, DoD IL5, and ITAR requirements.Use Cases Driving the Shift to GovCloudCapLinked customers in the private sector are turning to GovCloud-hosted collaboration for:• M&A involving CUI or export-controlled data• Secure investor communications in defense and aerospace transactions• Collaboration with federal regulators, 3PAOs, and legal counsel• HIPAA and FDA-governed document sharing in clinical and biotech workflows• Contract execution and version control across supply chains and global subsidiariesCapLinked’s GovCloud deployment provides: - U.S.-only hosting and administration - Encryption using FIPS 140-2 validated ciphers - Role-based access controls for internal and external stakeholders - Post-download file protection (DRM) - Immutable audit logs for every document eventIndustry Momentum Behind the TrendAccording to IMARC Group, the U.S. government cloud market is projected to reach over $130 billion by 2030—driven not just by public sector demand, but by spillover adoption in the private sector.Federal-aligned infrastructure offers immediate benefits for: - Vendor due diligence - Audit and disclosure readiness - Cyber insurance underwriting - RFP and procurement prequalification“Clients tell us they’re adopting GovCloud to get ahead of regulatory pressure—not just react to it,” Brinson added.Supporting Regulated Collaboration Without FrictionUnlike legacy file-sharing tools or overly complex legacy VDRs, CapLinked delivers: - Modern UX for dealmakers, counsel, and compliance teams - Rapid deployment and white-glove onboarding - No feature gating or per-user fees - Flat-rate pricing with full audit and compliance tools includedThe platform is used by investment banks, law firms, PE firms, public companies, and cloud service providers—many of whom are adopting GovCloud for the first time.Learn MoreExplore CapLinked’s GovCloud solution at: https://www.caplinked.com/cmmc-compliant-vdr/ About CapLinkedCapLinked provides secure, audit-ready collaboration software built for modern enterprise. Used by financial institutions, defense contractors, law firms, and regulated companies, CapLinked delivers virtual data room functionality with built-in compliance support. CapLinked is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates globally.

