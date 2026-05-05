TruLata Announces Strategic Partnership with Renowned Healing Therapist Sara Alavi to Scale Global Wellness Platform

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TruLata Holdings , the investment arm of TruLata, a full-service digital marketing and consulting firm that blends human creativity with cutting-edge AI, today announced a strategic partnership with Sara Alavi, an internationally renowned holistic and integrative healing therapist. The partnership will focus on scaling Ms. Alavi's digital wellness platform, transforming her established personal brand into a global, multi-platform business that can reach and serve a significantly larger audience.With over 25 years of experience and a dedicated online following of more than 60,000, Sara Alavi has become a leading voice in trauma-informed healing. A certified Yoga Therapist, Hypnotherapist, and Reiki Master, Ms. Alavi has dedicated her career to helping individuals overcome PTSD, anxiety, and other trauma-related symptoms. Her work is informed by her own profound healing journey, where she overcame Multiple Sclerosis and regained her eyesight through yoga and meditation."Sara’s expertise and authentic connection with her audience are the foundation of a powerful movement," said Tiffany Bednar, President of TruLata Holdings. "Our mission is to build the digital infrastructure that allows her to amplify her impact, reaching hundreds of thousands more people who need her guidance. By combining her life-changing content with our AI-enhanced marketing and growth strategies, we are creating a new model for the future of wellness."TruLata Holdings will provide comprehensive digital infrastructure for Ms. Alavi’s brand, including a complete website redesign, multi-platform content strategy for Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, SEO optimization, automated sales funnels, and Meta Ads management. The partnership leverages TruLata’s “growth-as-a-service” model to build a sustainable, scalable business that preserves the integrity of Ms. Alavi’s healing mission."I am thrilled to partner with TruLata to expand my reach and bring healing to a global audience," said Sara Alavi. "My life’s work is to empower others to heal and step into their true potential. This partnership allows me to focus on what I do best, creating content and guiding my community, while TruLata provides the technical expertise and strategic vision to scale our impact. Together, we will build a sanctuary for healing that is accessible to everyone, everywhere."Ms. Alavi is the founder of Yoga Home of Therapeutics and currently serves as a Yoga Therapist at Oakwood Springs Behavioral Health Hospital. She is also the author of a forthcoming book on trauma recovery.About TruLata Holdings: TruLata Holdings is the investment arm of TruLata, a full-service marketing and consulting firm that redefines business success by merging human creativity with artificial intelligence. Specializing in digital transformation, TruLata provides customized solutions for digital growth, including AI-enhanced marketing campaigns, conversion-focused design, and strategic consulting. Learn more at TruLata.com About Sara Alavi: Sara Alavi is an internationally renowned holistic and integrative healing therapist with over 25 years of experience. She is a certified Yoga Therapist, Hypnotherapist, and Reiki Master specializing in trauma-informed healing. Through her online platform, @yogahomesara, she has built a community of over 60,000 followers dedicated to healing and personal growth. Learn more at Saraalavi.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.