'Stobbi' Hits Kickstarter Goal in Under a Week, Bringing Premium Craftsmanship to a Market Saturated with Plastics

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Giggles & You , a design-forward children’s brand founded by brothers Abhishek and Vinayak, is proud to announce that its debut product, Stobbi , has successfully reached its Kickstarter funding goal in less than a week. This rapid success highlights a growing demand among parents for premium, thoughtfully designed children’s products in a market increasingly dominated by low-quality, utilitarian plastic items.Stobbi is a thoughtfully designed, character-themed wooden step stool crafted to bring joy and imagination into everyday routines. Made from solid natural hardwood rather than MDF or plastic, Stobbi combines sustainable materials with timeless craftsmanship. Its stable, intelligent, and sturdy design makes it safe for little ones to step up, whether they are using the toilet, washing hands, brushing teeth, or helping in the kitchen.“Artificial materials and soulless products have quietly taken over our children’s spaces,” said Abhishek, co-founder of Giggles & You. “As parents ourselves, we became increasingly aware of how everyday objects surrounding our children were designed for efficiency alone. We began asking a different question: Are they worthy of a place in a child’s world? Do they inspire beauty and spark imagination?”Stobbi answers this question by reimagining a highly functional household item as a beloved character in the life of a family. The product’s design philosophy is rooted in the equation:The step stool features simple design elements, gentle curves, and a wide, stable base to ensure safety and strength. By incorporating friendly character designs, a concept the founders call "Storification," Stobbi turns everyday routines into playful moments, making childhood feel a little more magical.The overwhelming early support on Kickstarter demonstrates that modern families are actively seeking alternatives to disposable culture. Parents are investing in heirloom-quality items that inspire healthy confidence and curiosity. Stobbi is made to last for years, intended to be passed down with love and shared across families and generations.Giggles & You is on a mission to create a more authentic childhood experience filled with warmth, imagination, and beauty. The brand values simplicity of design and purpose, blending inspirations from science, storytelling, art, and beauty into everyday life.The Stobbi Kickstarter campaign is currently live, offering exclusive rewards for backers, including VIP Specials, Launch Specials, and Family Packs at discounted rates off the future retail price. Production is scheduled to begin in April 2026, with shipping to backers anticipated by July 2026.For more information about Stobbi and to support the campaign, please visit the Kickstarter page, www.stobbi.com , or follow Stobbi by Giggles & You on Facebook and Instagram.About Giggles & YouGiggles & You was founded by Abhishek and Vinayak, two brothers working closely across vision, design, and execution to create products for a more authentic childhood experience. Their work is inspired by real family routines, focusing on timeless products made from natural, sustainable materials that are built to last and made to be loved.

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