Little Rhody Professional Networking & AAPI History Museum Partner to Host Premier Small Business Networking Event

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Little Rhody Professional Networking in collaboration with the AAPI History Museum in Providence, Rhode Island is proud to announce a high-energy small business networking event designed to foster community, connection, and growth within the Ocean State’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.The event will take place on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at the AAPI History Museum located in the heart of Providence. Doors open at 6:00 PM for an evening dedicated to bringing together local founders, creatives, and industry leaders in a vibrant, culturally rich setting.In a departure from traditional, networking mixers, this collaboration emphasizes the "social" in social capital. Attendees will enjoy a curated atmosphere featuring:● Cultural music: A playlist of Asian American music will be featured during the event.● Local Flavors: Professional catering will be provided, showcasing a variety of appetizers and refreshments.● Cultural Backdrop: Guests will have the opportunity to network while surrounded by the inspiring exhibits of the AAPI History Museum."Rhode Island’s small business community thrives when we step out of our silos and start talking," said a representative for Little Rhody Professional Networking. "By partnering with the AAPI History Museum, we are creating a space that isn't just about exchanging business cards—it's about celebrating the diversity and innovation that makes Providence a unique place to do business."Event Details:● What: Little Rhody Professional Networking & AAPI History Museum Small Business Mixer● When: May 13, 2026 | 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM● Where: AAPI History Museum, 44 Hospital Street, Providence, RI● Parking: Street parking and parking garages are available in the areaTickets are limited to ensure a quality networking environment. Small business owners, freelancers, and aspiring entrepreneurs are encouraged to secure their spots early.For ticket purchases and more information, please visit our Eventbrite page.About Little Rhody Professional Networking of Rhode Island: Little Rhody Professional Networking is a premier community organization dedicated to connecting Rhode Island’s professionals through engaging, high-impact events that drive local economic growth.About the AAPI History Museum: The AAPI History Museum in Providence is committed to preserving and showcasing the history, art, and contributions of Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, serving as a hub for cultural education and community gathering.

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