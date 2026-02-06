Data Facts Proves Dedication to Compliance, Passes SOC 2 Type 2 Exam

Data Facts is SOC 2 Type 2 certified by the AICPA

Data Facts successfully completes SOC 2 Type 2 examination, reinforcing its commitment to data security and compliance over its 37-year history.

We firmly believe that achieving SOC 2 compliance not only strengthens our competitive position but also highlights our unwavering commitment to protecting all personally identifiable information.” — Johnna Leeds, Sr Vice President of Compliance at Data Facts

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Facts announces another successful completion of the System and Organizational Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 examination. Successfully passing this examination demonstrates how Data Facts designs and maintains its controls to protect sensitive information. This continued achievement underscores Data Facts’ long-standing focus on compliance and data protection throughout its 37-year history.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 Type 2 examination is a type of cybersecurity audit that provides regular, independent attestation of the controls that a company has implemented to mitigate information-related risk.

Since its founding in 1989, Data Facts has consistently emphasized rigorous data security practices for the organizations that depend on its background screening solutions.

"We firmly believe that achieving SOC 2 compliance not only strengthens our competitive position but also highlights our unwavering commitment to protecting all personally identifiable information,” says Johnna Leeds, SVP of Compliance at Data Facts. “Data security is deeply woven into our operational culture, supporting the needs of both our clients and our vendors. Through consistent, rigorous practices, we safeguard every piece of information entrusted to us. The assurance provided by the SOC 2 report further reinforces our dedication to exceptional service, accountability, and the highest standards of ethical and operational integrity.”

Data Facts enlisted 360 Advanced, Inc., a licensed CPA firm, to perform the third-party SOC examination.

About Data Facts

For over 36 years, Data Facts has provided background screening clients trust to make sound hiring decisions. As pioneers in the industry, Data Facts is passionate about creating safe, secure workplaces. We leverage technology to amplify our efforts, but also employ real people to provide common sense and exceptional customer service. The result? Reliable candidate and employee information that’s returned quickly and efficiently. Data Facts delivers technology-driven information for people, about people, by people.

About 360 Advanced

360 Advanced is a relationship-focused cybersecurity and compliance firm offering integrated compliance solutions customized to meet your business’ needs. We work with organizations that are seeking to assure data security, privacy, compliance, and processing integrity. Our open communication policy helps to facilitate a more thorough assessment of an organization’s IT security.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.