Data Facts Ranks in HRO Today's Customer Satisfaction Ratings for 8th Consecutive Year

Data Facts announces their eighth year ranked on the list for Pre-Employment Screening, which is based on feedback from current clients.

This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to setting the bar for excellence and maintaining transparency in every client partnership.” — Tammy Henry, Vice President of Client Success

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Facts - a national and international provider of background screening solutions - is thrilled to announce they have again earned a coveted spot on HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings for Pre-Employment Screening in 2025. Securing a place on this exclusive list for the eighth year in a row, and achieving Enterprise-level distinction for the fourth consecutive year, is a direct reflection of Data Facts' unwavering commitment to elevating client success through a people-first, relationship-driven approach. HRO Today’s rankings are based on feedback from current clients of the background screening providers.

HR leaders rely on pre-employment screening to make informed hiring decisions, and accuracy is more important than ever. According to SHRM’s 2025 Talent Trends report, 43% of organizations now leverage AI for HR tasks (including background screening) up from 26% in 2024. HRO Today releases its annual Baker’s Dozen rankings to provide HR professionals with an authoritative resource to identify leading partners that streamline hiring processes, enhance precision in talent selection, and deliver the high-touch service organizations expect.

Tammy Henry, Vice President of Client Success at Data Facts, shared her excitement about the recognition. “We’re so proud to be named to the HRO Today Baker’s Dozen Enterprise Screening list! This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to setting the bar for excellence and maintaining transparency in every client partnership. Our clients trust us every day to help them make smart, safe hiring decisions—and that trust is something we never take for granted. Thank you for continuing to put your confidence in Data Facts.”

The Ratings list for Pre-Employment Screening was announced on November 6th, 2025.

About the Survey

HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings™ are based solely on feedback from buyers of the rated services; the ratings are not based on the opinion of the HRO Today staff. Feedback is collected annually through an online survey, which is distributed to buyers directly through HRO Today's own mailing lists and indirectly through service providers. Once collected, response data for all providers with a statistically significant sample size are loaded into the HRO Today database for analysis. In order to determine an overall ranking from this data, results are analyzed across three subcategories: service breadth, deal sizes, and service quality. Using a predetermined algorithm that weighs questions and categories based on importance, scores are calculated in all three subcategories as well as an overall score. These scores are the basis of the Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings™ and demonstrate the relative differences among the ranked service providers.

About Data Facts

For over 36 years, Data Facts has provided background screening clients trust to make sound hiring decisions. As pioneers in the industry, Data Facts is passionate about creating safe, secure workplaces. We leverage technology to amplify our efforts, but also employ real people to provide common sense and exceptional customer service. The result? Reliable candidate and employee information that’s returned quickly and efficiently. Data Facts delivers technology-driven information for people, about people, by people.

