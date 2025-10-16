Data Facts Announces Strategic Partnership with Biometrics4ALL to Provide Fingerprinting Services

Data Facts Background Screening Biometrics4ALL

Data Facts announces a new strategic partnership with Biometrics4ALL, an FBI-Approved Channeler and leader in biometric background checks.

Together, we’re streamlining compliance while helping employers hire with greater confidence and assurance.” — Brigid Mulcahy, CEO at Biometrics4ALL

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Facts, an award-winning global background screening provider and leader in identity verification services, recently announced a new strategic partnership with Biometrics4ALL, an FBI-Approved Channeler and leader in biometric background checks.

Biometrics4ALL has facilitated millions of fingerprint background checks nationwide, serving government agencies and Fortune 500 companies across all 50 states. With two decades of proven excellence in delivering reliable, secure, and compliant biometric solutions, Biometrics4ALL brings a depth of biometric industry knowledge and expertise to this partnership. Together, these two industry leaders expand the reach and impact of trusted background screening services.

Lisa May, Executive Vice President for Data Facts, explains how Biometrics4ALL will serve a distinct need for certain segments of their existing client base. “Industries like healthcare, education, financial services, and government often require fingerprint-based background checks. By offering fingerprinting alongside our full suite of background and drug screening solutions, Data Facts delivers a streamlined, efficient process for our clients. They can rely on one trusted partner for all their screening needs, which saves time and ensures compliance”.

“We’re proud to partner with Data Facts to bring our FBI-approved fingerprinting technology to more organizations nationwide,” says Brigid Mulcahy, Biometrics4ALL’s CEO. “Together, we’re streamlining compliance while helping employers hire with greater confidence and assurance.”

About Biometrics4ALL

Biometrics4ALL is a leading biometrics company specializing in FBI-certified Live Scan systems for background checks, criminal booking, and identity management. Built for scale, our platform functions as the command center for all biometric background check activity by centralizing processes, automating updates, and enabling secure data exchange with an extensive Live Scan network. The Applicant Services web portal simplifies the day-to-day: complete checks, reconcile billing, and consolidate compliance documentation with ease. Backed by twenty years of innovation, we deliver fast, secure, and dependable fingerprinting and identity solutions that keep you audit-ready.

About Data Facts

For over three decades, Data Facts has provided background screening clients trust to make sound hiring decisions. Working with Data Facts is an investment not only in your business but also in an invaluable partnership. As pioneers in the industry, Data Facts is passionate about creating safe, secure workplaces. We leverage technology to amplify our efforts, but also employ real people to provide common sense and exceptional customer service. The result? Reliable candidate and employee information that’s returned quickly and efficiently. Data Facts delivers technology-driven information for people, about people, by people.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.