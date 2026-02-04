Senate Bill 375 Printer's Number 1427
PENNSYLVANIA, February 4 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NOS. 912, 934
PRINTER'S NO. 1427
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
375
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BROWN, CULVER, TARTAGLIONE, BARTOLOTTA, FONTANA,
HAYWOOD, VOGEL, J. WARD, COSTA, STEFANO AND ROBINSON,
JUNE 6, 2025
AS REPORTED FROM COMMITTEE ON EDUCATION, HOUSE OF
REPRESENTATIVES, AS AMENDED, FEBRUARY 4, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in certification of teachers,
repealing provisions relating to CPR instruction; in school
safety and security, further providing for School Safety and
Security Grant Program; and, in school health services,
further providing for definitions, repealing provisions
relating to automatic external defibrillators, providing for
AED and CPR instruction and procedure, establishing the
Automated External Defibrillator Program and providing for
availability and specifications of automated external
defibrillators.
This act shall be known and may be cited as Greg Moyer's Law.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1205.4 of the act of March 10, 1949
(P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, is
repealed:
[Section 1205.4. CPR Instruction.--(a) School entities
shall be required to offer a cardiopulmonary resuscitation
training (CPR) class on school premises at least once every
