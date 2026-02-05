Shaftsbury Barracks / Crash - Serious Injury UPDATE

STATE OF VERMONT

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25B3000094

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 01/07/26 at approximately 0554

STREET: Burrington Rd

TOWN: Pownal

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: US Route 7

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Snowing

ROAD CONDITIONS: Snow Covered

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Joseph M. Walsh

AGE: 56

SEAT BELT: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of a Crash with Serious Bodily Injury Resulting, Reckless Endangerment, Grossly Negligent Operation, Driving with a Criminally License Suspended

PASSENGER: Billie Jean Adams

AGE: 31

SEAT BELT: Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal. VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1994

VEHICLE MAKE: Toyota

VEHICLE MODEL: Camry

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Major

HOSPITAL: SVMC

UPDATE: On 02/05/2026 at approximately 1520 hours, Vermont State Police responded to the Best Western Motel in the Town of Bennington after receiving information that Joseph M. Walsh was staying there. Walsh was ultimately located and placed under arrest for outstanding arrest warrants related to this investigation.

Walsh was processed for the above violations and remanded to the Marble Valley Correctional Facility as his warrant was a hold without bail. Walsh will be arraigned in the Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on 02/06/2026 at 1230 hours.

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 01/07/26 at approximately 0554 hours, the Vermont State Police-Shaftsbury Barracks was notified by State Dispatch of a single vehicle crash in the area of 824 Burrington Rd in the Town of Pownal, VT. It was reported that the passenger was trapped, and the operator was missing.

Upon arrival, Adams was extricated from the vehicle and transported to SVMC for emergent care, then to the Albany Medical Center.

Early investigations show the 1994 Toyota Camry was traveling north on Burrington Road toward US Route 7 when it veered off the roadway and struck a tree head-on. At this time, the vehicle's operator is unknown.

VSP asks anyone with information, including businesses or people in the area who might have video of the roadway, to contact the Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421. Anonymous tips can be provided online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

