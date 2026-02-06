Ampcus Inc. Achieves ISO 42001 Certification for Responsible AI Management

Ampcus is a global business and technology consulting and staffing firm delivering AI-driven solutions to enterprises, government agencies, and nonprofits.

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ampcus Inc. , a global business and technology consulting and staffing firm, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, reinforcing its commitment to responsible AI development.As a trusted consulting partner to Fortune 100 enterprises, government agencies, and global nonprofits, Ampcus applies AI technologies under a governance framework aligned to ISO/IEC 42001. The certification, awarded following an independent third-party audit of all the necessary controls, validates that Ampcus develops and deploys AI systems in a responsible, ethical, and risk-aware manner. Compliance must be maintained throughout the three-year certification cycle and is subject to ongoing surveillance audits.“At Ampcus Group, achieving ISO 42001 certification underscores our unwavering commitment to responsible AI,” Ampcus Group Founder and CEO Ann Ramakumaran said. “By integrating this global standard into our core operations, we are empowering secure, ethical innovation that sets a clear industry benchmark for excellence. This milestone ensures that as we scale, our AI management systems remain transparent, accountable, and aligned with the highest levels of data integrity.”“This achievement further reflects our role as AI thought leaders, where we are actively advancing curriculum development and strategic communications in AI governance,” Ampcus Group President Salil Sankaran said. “We aren't just adopting technology; we are shaping the frameworks that define its future. Through these initiatives, Ampcus Group continues to lead the conversation on how organizations can bridge the gap between rapid innovation and the rigorous ethical standards required to maintain public trust."For more than two decades, Ampcus has prioritized trust in its partnerships with clients and service providers. ISO/IEC 42001 certification demonstrates the company’s regulatory readiness and structured approach to safe AI innovation. It also strengthens Ampcus’ competitive position in a market where resilience, transparency, and governance maturity are key evaluation criteria.To learn more about Ampcus’ approach to AI development or to request an AI governance assessment , visit www.ampcus.com. About AMPCUSAmpcus is a global provider of business and IT consulting and staffing services, helping organizations apply technology in smarter, more innovative ways to solve complex problems and launch bold ideas. Its digital transformation expertise spans AI, intelligent automation, infrastructure modernization, cybersecurity and risk management, fraud and forensic accounting, and testing and IV&V. Founded in 2004, Ampcus employs more than 3,000 professionals worldwide across 18 U.S. offices, 12 global delivery centers, and two innovation labs. Ampcus is SOC 2 Type II, ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, ISO/IEC 42001, and CMMI ML-3 (SVS & DEV) certified and is an M/WBE company.

