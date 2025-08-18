Ampcus Inc. Names Julie Potter Vice President of Sales

Julie Potter, Vice President of Sales at Ampcus

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ampcus Inc. , a leading global provider of business and technology consulting and staff augmentation services, has named Julie Potter as Vice President of Sales.Potter has nearly 20 years of experience in computer software sales, with a track record in business development, strategic partnerships and client relationship management. In her new role, she will focus on new client acquisitions, expanding partnerships, and strengthening relationships with Ampcus’ commercial, government, and nonprofit clients.“We are excited to welcome Julie to the Ampcus leadership team,” said Salil Sankaran, president of Ampcus. “Her ability to win new clients, deep understanding of our markets, and passion for building lasting customer relationships will help accelerate our mission and achieve new milestones.”Potter previously held leadership roles at several professional services organizations, supporting Fortune 100 clients in executive business development and strategic partnership capacities.“Julie’s experience and leadership style align perfectly with our values of innovation, collaboration, and client-first thinking,” said Charles McMahon, executive vice president of Ampcus. “We are confident she will have a significant impact on expanding our footprint and delivering greater value to clients.”“I’m thrilled to join Ampcus at such a dynamic moment,” Potter said. “The company’s commitment to innovation, customer success, and delivering unparalleled solutions resonates deeply with me. I look forward to collaborating with this talented team to create new opportunities, strengthen partnerships, and help our clients achieve their goals.”Potter will be based in Ampcus’ Chantilly office. To connect, visit www.ampcus.com or find her on LinkedIn About AmpcusAmpcus is a global provider of Business and IT Consulting and Staff Augmentation services, helping organizations drive performance and innovation through smarter technology. Founded in 2004, Ampcus serves Fortune 500, government agency and nonprofit clients across industries, specializing in Intelligent Automation, Infrastructure Modernization, Cybersecurity (Audit & Risk), Forensic Accounting, Independent Testing and Human Capital Management. Ampcus is SOC2 Type II, ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, and CMMI ML-3 (SVS & DEV) certified—and proudly woman- and minority-owned.

