Attorney General Jackley Commends SD Supreme Court on “False Confession"

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley commends the South Dakota Supreme Court for reversing a circuit court judge’s decision that allowed a psychiatrist to testify about “false confessions” because his opinions were not reliable or helpful enough under the rules for expert evidence.

“The South Dakota Supreme Court’s decision provides important clarity on the law and strengthens the integrity of our judicial system. I appreciate the Court’s thoughtful approach in ensuring that justice is served and the rule of law remains strong,”

In a ruling released Thursday, the Supreme Court ruled the psychiatrist should have not been allowed to testify at a hearing for Timothy Huante, who was charged in the shooting death of Dallas Quick Bear on Feb. 20, 2022 in Rapid City. Huante admitted to investigators that he had shot the victim, but then later stated he had made a “false confession” based on coercion by the investigators.

Dr Stephen Manlove testified on Huante’s behalf on the false confession. The testimony was allowed by the circuit court, but the Supreme Court, following an appeal by the prosecution, ruled that the doctor’s methods lacked scientific support and could not meaningfully help a jury determine whether a confession was true or false.

The Attorney General’s Office handled the appeal before the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court’s opinion can be read here:

