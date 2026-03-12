Attorney General Announces State Supreme Court Decision Affirms Minnehaha County Convictions

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announced today that the South Dakota Supreme Court has affirmed the convictions of Christian Elliott Clifford following a jury trial in Minnehaha County.

In a decision released Thursday, the Supreme Court upheld Clifford’s convictions for aggravated eluding, reckless driving, driving under suspension, and failing to stop at a stop sign stemming from an incident that occurred April 6, 2023 in Sioux Falls.

“This decision affirms the jury’s verdict and reinforces the work of law enforcement officers who respond to dangerous situations in our communities,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Fleeing from law enforcement and endangering the public will not be tolerated.”

The case arose after law enforcement responded to a reported family dispute and issued a “be on the lookout” alert for a red Toyota Camry believed to be driven by Clifford. When a Sioux Falls police officer located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, the driver accelerated and fled at high speeds through residential streets, passing another vehicle and failing to stop at a stop sign. Officers discontinued the pursuit in accordance with department policy.

Clifford appealed his convictions, arguing that the circuit court improperly allowed testimony about statements made by a caller who reported the earlier dispute, claiming the statements were hearsay and violated his constitutional right to confront witnesses.

Supreme Court justices rejected that argument and concluded the circuit court did not violate Clifford’s confrontation rights by allowing the testimony. The Court affirmed the jury’s verdict and the circuit court’s judgment.

The case was prosecuted by the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney. The South Dakota Attorney General’s Office represented the State on appeal.

The verdict can be read here: https://ujs.sd.gov/media/d2cpxdmy/30754.pdf

-30-