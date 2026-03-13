Attorney General Jackley Commends SD Supreme Court Decision Affirming Lawrence County Convictions

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, March 13, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley commends the South Dakota Supreme Court decision affirming multiple felony convictions against Kolten Bradford Ware arising from several criminal cases in Lawrence and Meade counties.

“This decision affirms that the defendant’s guilty pleas were entered knowingly and voluntarily and that the circuit court properly handled these cases,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The ruling reinforces the importance of accountability and the integrity of plea agreements in our criminal justice system.”

Between December 2023 and October 2024, Ware was arrested six different times -- five times in Lawrence County and once in Meade County on separate charges such as Aggravated Assault Against Law Enforcement, Grand Theft, Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Controlled Drug or Substance With Intent to Distribute.

As part of plea agreements in each of the six cases, Ware pleaded guilty to the charges. But Ware later appealed all convictions, arguing that he did not knowingly or willingly enter a guilty plea to a 2023 Lawrence County case. He argued that plea was based on his understanding that he would be eligible for parole after he served 75 percent of his 10-year sentence. Under the law, Ware would have to serve the full 10 years.

The Supreme Court rejected Ware’s claims that his guilty plea in one of the cases was not entered knowingly and voluntarily and that his other sentences should be vacated under the sentencing package doctrine. The Court affirmed the circuit court’s rulings in all consolidated appeals.

Click here for the decision: https://ujs.sd.gov/media/mx3eg0qj/30954.pdf

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