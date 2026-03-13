Attorney General Jackley Announces State Penitentiary Inmate Jury Conviction

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, March 13, 2026

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a South Dakota State Penitentiary inmate has been convicted of two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of First-Degree Robbery.

Jeremiah Hart, 36, was convicted Thursday by a Minnehaha County Jury. He faces a maximum sentence of 80 years in prison when he is sentenced later. The potential penalty is doubled because Hart was an inmate at the time of the offenses.

“Violence will not be tolerated within our prisons,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Prison staff and inmates deserve to work and live in a safe environment.”

On April 23, 2024, Hart stabbed another inmate with a dangerous weapon and robbed him. The victim later recovered from his injuries.

The case was investigated by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Department of Corrections’ Office of Inspector General. The Attorney General’s Office prosecuted.

Hart is currently serving a 20-year sentence out of Davison County after pleading guilty in 2013 to Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer.

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