Two Mississippi Powerball Tickets Win Big in Wednesday Drawing
JACKSON, MISS. – While no ticket matched all six numbers to claim the Powerball jackpot in Wednesday night’s drawing, two Mississippi Lottery players are celebrating significant wins totaling $150,000.
One winning ticket was purchased at Tobacco Warehouse 41 in Kosciusko and matched four of the five white balls plus the Powerball, initially winning $50,000. Because the player added the $1 Power Play option, the prize was doubled to $100,000.
Another winning ticket was sold at Sprint Mart #66 in Fayette. That ticket also matched four white balls and the Powerball, winning $50,000 through the Double Play drawing. The player included the $1 Double Play add-on, giving them a second chance to win with a separate set of numbers drawn after the main Powerball drawing.
With no jackpot winner, the estimated Powerball jackpot for the next drawing on Saturday, Feb. 7, grows to an estimated $102 million, with an estimated cash value of $46.1 million.
Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with Power Play and Double Play options available for an additional $1 each. Tickets must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. CT on drawing nights.
For more information on Powerball and other Mississippi Lottery games, visit mslottery.com or download the Mississippi Lottery’s Official app.
Jackpot Update
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $346 million with an estimated cash value of $156.1 million. Saturday’s Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $14.98 million with an estimated cash value of $6.76 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $136,000.
2.5.26
