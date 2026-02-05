Fenix Lighting Announces HM61R V3.0 Rechargeable Headlamp

HM61R V3.0 Rechargeable Headlamp HM61R V3.0 - Detachable Right-angle Flashlight

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fenix Lighting announces the HM61R V3.0, a versatile rechargeable headlamp engineered to deliver 1800 lumens of maximum output with dual spotlight and floodlight modes. Designed for work, camping, and everyday outdoor use, the HM61R V3.0 provides a maximum beam throw of 640 feet (195 meters) for improved long-range visibility.The HM61R V3.0 features independent spotlight and floodlight modes, an upgrade from the previous version that expands lighting options for varied environments. The headlamp's 70-lumen red light offers enhanced performance for preserving night vision and working in low-light conditions. Powered by a replaceable ARB-L18-4000 4000mAh rechargeable battery, the headlamp delivers 300 hours of maximum runtime with USB-C charging for convenient power management. The HM61R V3.0 detaches from its headband to function as a right-angle flashlight with a magnetic base for hands-free mounting on metal surfaces, with dual side switches that provide mode selection and output control across 11 lighting modes.Constructed from A6061-T6 aluminum alloy with a HAIII hard-anodized finish, the HM61R V3.0 is rated IP68 dust/waterproof and withstands 2-meter impact drops. The headlamp utilizes one Luminous SST40-GEN2 white LED, one OSRAM 1414 CRI90 white LED, and one OSRAM 1414 red LED, each with a 50,000-hour lifespan.About Fenix LightingFenix Lighting is the official US distributor of Fenix products. Fenix has earned its reputation for manufacturing some of the best high-performance lights on the market through its proven track record of innovative design and a focus on durable construction. While flashlights are their core product, Fenix’s headlamps, lanterns, and bike lights are also highly rated and well-constructed. With regular improvements to existing lights and a steady stream of new products, expect only the most high-performing, user-friendly, and brightest lights from Fenix Lighting.

