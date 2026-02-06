Loft47 Named 2026 HousingWire Tech100 Real Estate Honoree

Commission management and automation platform recognized for operational impact and AI-assisted workflows

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loft47 , the industry’s leading accounting first, back-office automation and commission management platform built for modern real estate brokerages, has been named an honoree of the 2026 HousingWire Tech100 Real Estate award. This prestigious annual list recognizes the most innovative and impactful technology organizations across the mortgage and real estate industries. Now in its 14th year, the Tech100 program provides housing professionals with a trusted and comprehensive list of the organizations bringing meaningful solutions to the industry."Real estate transactions are complex, but the accounting behind them does not have to be," said Sasha Hryciuk, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Loft47. "We built this platform to give brokerages control over their financial data without the heavy administrative burden. Being named to the Tech100 validates our mission to replace fragile spreadsheets with automated, reliable workflows that allow owners to focus on growth rather than reconciliation."Loft47 is a commission management and back-office automation platform built for brokerages and large teams that require precise control over deal accounting, compliance, and payments. The product focuses on reducing spreadsheet dependency by connecting transactions, documents, and commission logic into one workflow from contract intake to payout. A core driver of Loft47’s impact is the robust integration ecosystem, which allows brokerages to maintain their preferred front office tools while standardizing their financial back end. The platform offers seamless connectivity with industry leading transaction management and e-sign tools including Rechat, Dotloop, Skyslope and many others.Over the past year, the company expanded its capabilities with the launch of Loft47 for Teams and new AI-assisted workflows. The Teams update added essential tooling for team level commission splits, deposit tracking, and profitability visibility. The new AI features allow users to generate a deal from uploaded contracts by extracting key fields while flagging missing signatures or initials for review. This innovation significantly reduces manual re-keying and eliminates issues with incomplete transaction packages."As the industry evolves, efficient back-office operations are the key to maintaining margins and recruiting top talent," said Tracy Simmons, Chief Revenue Officer of Loft47. "Our clients need to know their numbers in real time, not just at month end. We are honored to be recognized by HousingWire alongside other industry leaders that are driving tangible operational results for real estate professionals."Loft47 integrates with common transaction and accounting systems, including major transaction management, e-sign, and accounting platforms. This allows brokerages to keep their existing front-office tools while standardizing how money and documentation move through the back office. The end result is tighter audit trails, faster approvals, and better real-time visibility into what is owed, what is paid, and what is pending.This year’s honorees were selected for demonstrating technical sophistication alongside real-world adoption and operational results. The award program highlights companies that are solving core industry challenges, ranging from operational efficiency to improved consumer experiences. As technology becomes the central business strategy for modern brokerages, the Tech100 recognizes platforms that deliver proven and scalable impact. View the full list of honorees here For more information about Loft47, visit: https://loft47.com About Loft47Loft47 is the modern back-office engine powering North America’s most efficient, tech-forward real estate brokerages. Built for large residential sales teams, the platform combines accounting-first precision with AI-driven automation to streamline commission calculations, compliance, and payouts with unmatched accuracy. Loft47 delivers real-time financial control for brokerages, faster access to earnings for agents, and the clean data and operational clarity owners need to scale with confidence.

