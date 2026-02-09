Covaris Launches New truCOVER® Total RNA Kit

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Powered by AFA‑enabled workflows that deliver confident RNA‑sequencing data with greater efficiency and helping researchers accelerate discoveries and advance new treatment options.Covaris, a PerkinElmer company and a leader in sample preparation workflows in the Life Science industry, today announced the launch of its new truCOVERTotal RNA Library Prep Kit that can deliver reliable, reproducible, and robust RNA-seq libraries with inputs ranging from 10 to 500 ng of total RNA.This Total RNA Kit is the newest addition to Covaris’ truCOVER portfolio of library preparation kits, which also comprises a DNA Library Prep Kit with Amplification and a PCR-free DNA Library Prep Kit.The truCOVER Total RNA Library Prep Kit integrates the proven accuracy and reliability of Covaris’ market-leading Adaptive Focused Acoustics(AFA) Technology, enabling nucleic acid shearing with an optimized workflow from sample to sequencing, resulting in high quality data, fast turnaround times, and, ultimately, ensuring an unprecedented productivity for laboratories focused on RNA sequencing applications.“For more than two decades, Covaris has been committed to helping researchers push the boundaries of what’s possible in genomics,” said Annemarie Watson, CEO of Covaris. “With the launch of truCOVERTotal RNA Library Prep Kit, we are bringing that same spirit of excellence - delivering a robust, end-to-end solution that simplifies and improves efficiencies in transcriptomics workflows, performs reliably with even the most challenging samples, and gives researchers the confidence to move faster from discovery to insight.”Benefits of truCOVER Total RNA Library Prep KitThe key benefits of truCOVER Total RNA Library Prep Kit that delivers high quality, sequencing ready RNA-Seq libraries are:• Designed for generating libraries from total RNA isolated from a variety of samples, including complex FFPE samples• Augmented with the AFA technology for initial RNA fragmentation to consistently generate long insert sizes• Developed with the most challenging samples in mind - using RNA with DV200 scores as low as 30%• Ensuring robust rRNA depletion, resulting in >99% elimination of undesired RNA• Able to integrate with Covaris truXTRACFFPE SMART Solutions• Optimized samples to sequencing workflow with minimal samples transfer steps that ensures sample integrity, yield while reducing sample loss owing to transfer steps• Offering a purpose-built Covaris bead purification reagent to ensure efficient elimination of primer/ adapter dimersThese AFA-enabled workflow features for the truCOVER Total RNA Library Prep Kit ensure confident data for every laboratory working on genomic sequencing of RNA obtained from any complex biological matrix.About Covaris, LLCCovaris, a PerkinElmer Company, develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, consumables, and reagents used in pre-analytical sample preparation for genomic and proteomic analysis to help accelerate the pace of research and life science innovations. Using proprietary technologies including focused acoustic energy, Covaris’ tools achieve highly accurate and reproducible results with the goal of empowering customers to make new discoveries, develop new assays and improve bioanalytical results. Some of the non-contact applications include faster automated DNA fragmentation, cell lysis, accelerated binding partner mixing, bead resuspension, and compound formulation.Additional information about Covaris, LLC is available at www.covaris.com

