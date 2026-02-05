Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 348,932 in the last 365 days.

MDC’s Virtual Hunting Series continues Feb. 19

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Virtual Hunting Series continues Thursday, Feb. 19 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with a lesson on hunting blinds and tree stands. This free event is designed for all ages.

Join MDC instructors as they discuss the different types of blinds and tree stands. Participants of this event will learn when to use a blind versus a tree stand and which versions may better suit their hunting goals.

Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/owU. The link to join this class will be sent the morning of the event. Attendees should check their spam or junk box for the email. If an email is not received, please contact Conservation Educator Ashley Edwards at ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MDC’s Virtual Hunting Series continues Feb. 19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.