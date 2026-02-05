MDC’s Virtual Hunting Series continues Feb. 19

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Virtual Hunting Series continues Thursday, Feb. 19 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with a lesson on hunting blinds and tree stands. This free event is designed for all ages.

Join MDC instructors as they discuss the different types of blinds and tree stands. Participants of this event will learn when to use a blind versus a tree stand and which versions may better suit their hunting goals.

Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/owU. The link to join this class will be sent the morning of the event. Attendees should check their spam or junk box for the email. If an email is not received, please contact Conservation Educator Ashley Edwards at ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov.