CUSTA Launches Next-Gen Design Editor to Simplify Complex Customization for SMEs

CUSTA empowers SMEs with unprecedented branding flexibility through its new editor, featuring automated cost optimization and a constraint-free design canvas.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CUSTA, a rapidly growing customization platform from Malaysia, today announced the full-scale launch of its next-generation online design editor. The new editor bridges the gap between complex industrial printing processes and SME accessibility, enabling businesses to design, price, and order highly customized products entirely online.Building on strong user adoption of its existing editor, CUSTA’s latest update introduces world-class capabilities previously unavailable in the region. The new editor enables seamless combinations of multiple printing methods, such as silk screen, embroidery, and UV printing on a single item, delivering a level of branding flexibility traditionally limited to large enterprises.“At CUSTA, our mission is to empower SMEs by providing them with the same high-level customization tools used by global brands,” said Joe Takagi, Founder & CEO of CUSTA. “We don’t just want to be a service provider; we aim to be the digital partner for local printing businesses and SMEs, helping them navigate the complexities of customization with ease and transparency.”CUSTA Next-Gen Design Editor – Key Features* Multi-Processing Combination: Flexibility to integrate diverse printing and finishing techniques within a single design—previously achievable only through offline coordination.* Smart Pricing Engine: Real-time price and lead-time calculations based on exact design area and complexity, eliminating cost uncertainty while optimizing production efficiency.* Area-Free Customization: A fully expanded digital canvas that removes traditional design constraints, allowing users to visualize and place designs exactly where they want.As part of its product roadmap, CUSTA plans to integrate specialized Generative AI tools to assist users in creating and editing designs, further lowering the barrier to entry for the printing and customization industry.To experience the new editor, visit:For inquiries related to this press release, please contact us via the Corporate Website Contact Form

