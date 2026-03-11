CUSTA Raises S$5.5 Million Pre-Series A to Scale Customisation Across Singapore and Southeast Asia

CUSTA Team CUSTA Raises USD 4.3 Million in Pre-Series A CUSTA Company Logo

CUSTA secures S$5.5M in Pre-Series A funding to accelerate platform development and expand its customised products business across Singapore and Southeast Asia.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CUSTA , a customisation platform that enables businesses to produce and order customised products more efficiently, has raised approximately US$4.3 million (about S$5.5 million) in capital, including a Pre-Series A equity round co-led by Delight Ventures and Global Brain.Customised products such as corporate gifts, event merchandise, printed materials and brand kits remain a practical part of how Singapore organisations engage customers, partners and employees, especially in an economy where SMEs form the overwhelming majority of enterprises and employment. In 2024, Singapore recorded 356.1k enterprises, of which 354.6k were SMEs (about 99.6%), and SMEs employed 2.5 million people out of 3.59 million enterprise employment (about 70%). Additionally, CUSTA notes that demand for customised products is continuously expanding, with the Malaysian and Singaporean market currently contributing about US$6.7 billion (S$8.6 billion), and that the Asia-Pacific region is projected to continue expanding as a major growth engine.The new capital will be used to accelerate platform development, strengthen the team through management and key talent hiring, and increase marketing investment to expand the customer base in Singapore and the region. CUSTA is also advancing systems and operations premised on implementing AI across the value chain, including customer service, creative production, production planning and management, and logistics, to improve speed, predictability and scalability. As the company scales across Southeast Asia, it has already built an industry-leading catalogue of 4,500+ items and delivered a cumulative 500,000+ products in Malaysia and Singapore, demonstrating strong on-the-ground traction.At the same time, demand is reinforced by Singapore’s business events engine. Singapore recorded S$1.7 billion in tourism receipts from business events in 2024, surpassing pre-pandemic 2019 levels, according to the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). Against this backdrop, CUSTA is positioning itself as a backbone platform that helps businesses move from bespoke, manual sourcing to more repeatable and reliable procurement for customised goods.“The customised products market is a huge sector and the reality is that it remains largely analog, with structural challenges such as unclear pricing and delivery timelines,” said Kosuke Nishida, Partner at Delight Ventures. “CUSTA has already proven execution in Southeast Asia at real scale and we believe the team is well-positioned to modernise how custom products are purchased and delivered.”“Singapore is a key market for us. The country is fast-moving, brand-conscious, and operationally demanding,” said Joe Yudai Takagi, Chief Executive Officer of CUSTA. “This funding helps us deepen the platform, build the right leadership, and scale the infrastructure that makes custom products easier to access — faster, more transparent, and more dependable for businesses across the region.”As demand grows for reliable, scalable customisation across corporate gifting, events and brand activations, CUSTA aims to help Singaporean businesses move away from fragmented, manual sourcing toward a more standardised procurement experience. To learn more about CUSTA and its platform, visit https://custa.sg/ # Reference- Department of Statistics Malaysia. (2025). Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Performance 2024.- Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia. (2026). Press Release: Media Engagement 2026.# About CUSTAFounded in 2023, CUSTA is a regional customisation platform with dual headquarters in Kuala Lumpur and Tokyo, with operations across Malaysia and Singapore. The platform enables businesses and individuals to design and order custom products, from apparel to accessories and branded merchandise, across a wide range of options. With a catalogue of over 4,500 SKUs, unlimited design combinations, and instant quoting features, CUSTA has processed more than 500,000 customised items to date. The company’s mission is to democratise access to customisation, providing SMEs, corporates, creators, and consumers with a one-stop solution that bridges creativity, production, and fulfilment in Southeast Asia.# About Delight VenturesDelight Ventures is a Tokyo-based early-stage venture capital firm founded in 2019 by Tomoko Namba (DeNA). It manages approximately USD 210 million in AUM across four funds and has offices in Tokyo and Silicon Valley.# About Global BrainGlobal Brain is an independent venture capital firm based in Japan with offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, and manages funds including corporate venture capital (CVC) funds of multiple industry-leading companies, surpassing USD 2.7 billion in AUM.CUSTA Corporate Website: https://custa.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.